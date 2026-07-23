Stanbic Bank Ghana reinforces leadership in Private Banking as Group retains Africa’s Best Private Bank title

Stanbic Bank was recently honoured with the Excellence in Private Banking Award at the Innovation & Excellence Awards 2026

Stanbic Bank Ghana has reaffirmed its position as the leading private banking partner for affluent and high-net-worth clients in Ghana following Standard Bank Group’s recognition as Africa’s Best Private Bank at the prestigious Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026.

The accolade marks the second consecutive year that Standard Bank Group, of which Stanbic Bank Ghana is a member, has been named Africa’s Best Private Bank, underscoring the Group’s continued leadership in delivering world-class wealth management, investment and advisory solutions across the continent.

At a time when preserving, growing and transferring wealth has become increasingly complex, the recognition reinforces Stanbic Bank Ghana's commitment to helping affluent individuals, entrepreneurs, business leaders and families navigate their financial journeys with confidence.

In addition to winning Africa’s Best Private Bank, the Group was recognised in several key categories, including Africa’s Best for Family Office Services, Africa’s Best for High-Net-Worth Clients and Africa’s Best for Next-Gen, further strengthening its reputation as Africa’s most trusted wealth management partner.

The Euromoney Private Banking Awards are among the most respected benchmarks in the global private banking and wealth management industry, recognising institutions that demonstrate exceptional client service, innovation, strategic growth and excellence in wealth advisory.

For Stanbic Bank Ghana, the award represents more than industry recognition. It reflects access to a private banking proposition that combines deep local expertise with the resources, investment capabilities and continental reach of Africa's largest bank by assets.

Commenting on the achievement, Darwin Mireku, Acting Head of Personal and Private Banking at Stanbic Bank Ghana, stated: "The greatest risk to wealth is often not market volatility, but missed opportunities and inadequate planning. As wealth becomes more sophisticated, so too does the need for trusted advice, disciplined stewardship and long-term thinking. This recognition reflects our commitment to helping clients protect what they have built, capitalise on opportunities for growth and prepare future generations for success."

He added, "What sets Stanbic Private Banking apart is our ability to combine highly personalised relationships with the strength of Africa's leading banking group. Through our local expertise, continental reach and global connectivity, we help clients navigate complexity, access opportunities and preserve their legacy with confidence.

Stanbic Bank Ghana has continued to strengthen its private banking offering by providing tailored wealth management solutions, investment advisory services, estate and succession planning support, and access to local, regional and global opportunities through the Group’s extensive network.

The Bank was recently honoured with the Excellence in Private Banking Award at the Innovation & Excellence Awards 2026 in March during the 25th Edition of the Connected Banking Summit West Africa held in Accra.

As Ghana’s economy continues to create new opportunities for wealth creation and preservation, Stanbic Bank Ghana remains focused on supporting individuals, entrepreneurs, business leaders and families with innovative solutions that secure their financial legacy for future generations.

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