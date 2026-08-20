National

John Boadu leads NPP National Chairman race with 27% — Global InfoAnalytics

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  20 August 2026 10:50am
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Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has emerged as the frontrunner in the party’s National Chairman race, according to a new survey by Global InfoAnalytics.

The survey, released on Thursday, August 20, 2026, shows Mr Boadu leading former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko and former NPP National Chairman Paul Afoko among NPP voters. He records 27% support, compared with 15% for Mr Agyarko and 10% for Mr Afoko.

Despite Mr Boadu’s lead, the survey suggests the contest remains open, with 47% of respondents declining to indicate a preferred candidate.

The figure represents a significant pool of undecided voters whose eventual choices could have a major influence on the outcome of the election.

Mr Boadu also records the highest favourability rating among the three candidates, with 61% of respondents viewing him favourably and 12% unfavourably, giving him a net approval rating of 49%.

Mr Agyarko has a 50% favourable rating against 17% unfavourable, while Mr Afoko records 50% favourable and 18% unfavourable ratings.

The regional figures further show Mr Boadu leading the named candidates in several areas. He records 43% in Bono East, 38% in Greater Accra, 38% in North East, 29% in the Northern Region, 41% in Upper East and 27% in the Central Region.

Mr Agyarko, however, remains competitive in some regions, securing 23% in Bono East, 22% in Greater Accra and 21% in the Central Region.

The findings suggest that while Mr Boadu currently enjoys an advantage, the large proportion of undecided voters leaves the race open as candidates intensify their campaigns ahead of the NPP’s national executive elections.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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