Speak up against wrongdoing, resist building in waterways – Dzifa Gomashie urges public

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called on residents to speak out against illegal developments, particularly the construction of buildings on waterways, to help address recurring flooding in the municipality.
Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after touring flood-affected communities in the area, the MP attributed part of the devastation caused by recent floods to human activities, including encroachment on wetlands and drainage channels.
“Some of the challenges we are facing are due to human behaviour. People build in waterways, and these decisions end up affecting the entire communities,” she said.
Madam Gomashie stressed that although natural factors such as climate change and heavy rainfall could not be controlled, irresponsible human actions continued to aggravate the flooding situation.
She urged community members to speak up whenever they observed activities that threatened the environment, emphasising the need for collective responsibility in addressing the challenge.
“We must learn to speak up when we see something wrong. If we allow people to block waterways, it will eventually affect everyone,” she stated.
The MP noted that indiscipline in some communities had contributed significantly to recurring floods and called for a change in public attitudes towards environmental management.
She explained that resources earmarked for development projects were often redirected to emergency response and relief efforts because of preventable disasters, thereby slowing down development.
Madam Gomashie urged residents to place the collective interest of the community above individual gains, stressing that responsible citizenship remained essential in reducing the impact of flooding.
She reaffirmed her commitment to supporting affected communities while advocating long-term measures to address the environmental and structural challenges contributing to flooding in the municipality.
Latest Stories
-
Concerned Bantama Youth petition police over alleged threats ahead of NPP constituency elections
1 minute
-
Don’t drag Bawumia into NPP internal decisions – Haruna Mohammed
4 minutes
-
Nkoko Nkitinkiti’s first phase success sets stage for commercial poultry revolution – Eric Opoku
10 minutes
-
GHS confirms no Cholera outbreak after floods, urges continued preventive measures
11 minutes
-
NPP to sanction members found guilty of election-related violence
16 minutes
-
Paul Twum-Barimah congratulates newly elected Dormaa East NPP constituency executives
28 minutes
-
Massive fire guts alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26
34 minutes
-
Suame NPP elects constituency executives peacefully; MP John Darko congratulates winners
1 hour
-
US Senator Lindsey Graham dies after ‘brief and sudden illness’, his office says
1 hour
-
Bantama Brigade for Peace calls for heightened security ahead of NPP constituency elections
2 hours
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Top four-ranked teams make semi-finals for the first time
2 hours
-
Teacher reappears in court for allegedly assaulting student
2 hours
-
Bantama NPP dispute deepens as supporter invokes curses over injunction
2 hours
-
Poor roads, lack of accommodation driving health workers away from rural postings — GHS
3 hours
-
High court restrains Assin South NPP from holding constituency elections
3 hours