Ghana outlines climate reforms and agricultural initiatives at global conference in Turkey

Ghana has outlined a strengthened national strategy to address climate change, highlighting agricultural reforms, legislative action and international cooperation at an ongoing global conference in Turkey.

Member of Parliament for Berekum West, Dickson Kyere-Duah, who represented Ghana alongside the Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Kofi Wuaku, presented the country’s efforts to reduce emissions and enhance climate adaptation.

Addressing participants, Mr Kyere-Duah highlighted targeted interventions in rice farming communities, where farmers are being introduced to modern practices aimed at reducing emissions. These include wetland drying techniques and improved water management systems designed to lower methane emissions associated with traditional rice cultivation.

He explained that the agricultural interventions form part of broader national efforts to integrate climate considerations into key sectors of the economy while maintaining productivity and protecting livelihoods.

On the policy front, Mr Kyere-Duah said Parliament has increased budgetary allocations to ministries and agencies responsible for climate-related programmes, particularly those focused on mitigation and adaptation.

He added that parliamentary oversight mechanisms are being strengthened to ensure the effective implementation of climate policies.

The lawmaker also highlighted legislative progress, citing the Ghana Environmental Application Act 2025 (Act 112), which provides a framework for managing short-lived climate pollutants. According to him, the legislation strengthens Ghana’s regulatory approach and aligns national efforts with international climate commitments.

He further noted that Parliament is working to translate global climate agreements into enforceable domestic laws to reinforce the country’s compliance with international standards.

Mr Kyere-Duah added that community-level initiatives, including the production of organic compost and biogas, are being promoted to reduce waste and encourage the adoption of sustainable energy alternatives.

The conference in Turkey has brought together policymakers, development partners and experts to discuss practical strategies for addressing climate change, with Ghana’s delegation using the platform to showcase ongoing interventions and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Ghana’s participation forms part of its broader engagement in international climate discussions, as countries seek coordinated responses to the growing environmental and economic risks associated with climate change.

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