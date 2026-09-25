Volta Economic Forum shifts from talk to real investments

Dr Elikplim K. Apetorgbor, the Lead Convener of the Volta Economic Forum has declared that the Volta Region has moved beyond marketing its potential to executing real investments that create jobs and shared prosperity.

Speaking in Ho the regional capital, on the theme of the second edition of the Forum, the Lead Convener said the 2026 theme, “From Opportunity Showcase to Investment Execution,” was deliberately chosen to mark a transition from showcasing opportunities to closing deals.

Dr Apetorgbor, who is also the Volta Region’s Representative on the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), noted that while Volta Region is richly endowed in agriculture and agro-processing, tourism, fisheries and aquaculture, energy, transport and logistics, manufacturing and infrastructure, resources alone do not transform economies.

“Resources and opportunities do not transform economies by themselves. They require capital, credible projects, enabling institutions, strategic partnerships and disciplined execution,” he said.

Dr Apetorgbor revealed that the maiden edition in 2025 at Anloga, which focused on showcasing opportunities, was already yielding results, with the emerging success stories including the Zonda Showroom in Ho, a 500-acre sisal farming project in Akatsi North, aquaculture development in Keta, interest in white clay at Kpando for ceramics, and the Zen Palms Beach Resort & SPA in Keta.

“Collectively they send an important message: the Volta Region is investible,” he stressed.

To consolidate gains, Dr Apetorgbor proposed two major institutional mechanisms. First, the establishment of the Volta Development Advisory Council, a high-level multidisciplinary body to provide strategic guidance and shape a grounded, evidence-based regional development strategy.

The proposed 29-member Council to be chaired by Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, will have Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Madam Dzifa Gomashie, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Dr Johnson Asiama, Dr Grace Amey-Obeng, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, Mr Eric Kutortse, Lt Col Martin Dziedzorm Dey and other distinguished leaders from public policy, business, law, finance, education and civil society.

The second proposal, Volta Economic Embassy initiative across Ghana’s diplomatic missions – a coordinated investment-promotion platform working through embassies and consulates to market the region, identify credible investors and promote bankable projects from all municipalities and districts.

“We must not leave here with only speeches, photographs and handshakes. We must leave with projects, partnerships, financing pathways, responsibilities and timelines,” Dr Apetorgbor charged.

He added that the success of the Forum should henceforth be judged not by attendance, but by capital mobilised, businesses established, projects implemented and jobs created.

“The Volta Region has demonstrated its potential for long enough. Now is the time to finance it. Now is the time to invest in it. Now is the time to execute,” Dr Apetorgbor concluded.

Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister said as a region, the task now was to move beyond identifying and showcasing opportunities to converting them into actual investments to create jobs, grow businesses and improve livelihoods.

“We are committed to building the partnerships and the enabling environment needed to position the Volta Region as a competitive destination for both local and international investment,” he assured.

Wednesday’s Forum, held under the chairmanship of Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State with captains of industry, investors and development partners in attendance, featured a documentary on the region’s potential, goodwill messages, panel discussion and cultural displays.

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