President Mahama cuts sod for new Airport concourse project to link terminal 2 and 3

President John Dramani Mahama has launched the construction of an interconnecting concourse linking Terminals 2 and 3 at the Accra International Airport, marking the start of a major infrastructure project to reduce congestion and boost Ghana’s ambition of becoming a leading aviation hub in West Africa.

At the sod-cutting ceremony, he emphasised that the initiative is more than ceremonial, describing it as a critical investment aimed at improving operational efficiency, enhancing passenger experience, and supporting the country’s long-term economic growth.

He highlighted a steady increase in passenger traffic, from 1.8 million in 2022 to 2.5 million in 2025, as evidence of Ghana’s expanding global connectivity and attractiveness as a destination.

Despite this growth, the president acknowledged mounting pressure on airport operations, particularly during peak periods when congestion continues to disrupt key services. He noted that immediate measures are needed to safeguard efficiency and maintain service standards.

The planned concourse will include modern boarding bridges, expanded waiting areas, VIP lounges, retail facilities, and upgraded service infrastructure, all designed to improve connectivity between terminals and streamline airport operations.

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