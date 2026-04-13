Finance Minister leads Ghana’s delegation to 2026 IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings

Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr Ato Forson.

The Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, is leading a high-level government delegation to Washington, D.C, for the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

The meetings, which run from April 13, 2026, to 19 April 2026, will bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, development partners, and global investors to deliberate on global economic priorities and strategies for sustainable growth.

Dr Forson is joined by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, and senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana.

Over the course of the week, the delegation will participate in a series of high-profile engagements, including bilateral discussions with senior IMF and World Bank management, investor briefings, ministerial meetings, and the sovereign debt roundtable.

The meetings are coming at time Ghana is on course to exit the IMF programme in August 2026.

Ghana’s economy has also seen some significant improvement since the country signed up the IMF programme some three years ago.

Dr Forson is expected to use this year’s meetings to deepen strategic partnerships with multilateral institutions, attract new investment into key sectors of the economy, and advocate for a fairer and more responsive global financial architecture that reflects the needs of emerging and developing economies.

With global attention on Ghana’s reform story and renewed investor confidence in its economic trajectory, the 2026 Annual Meetings present a vital opportunity to consolidate momentum, secure new partnerships, and accelerate the country’s path to sustainable growth and resilience.

Other Stakeholders at IMF Meetings

The IMF meetings will not just be about the Government delegation and Central Bank Governors. It will also see some civil society groups and independent economists from Ghana also attending the meeting.

Joy Business is also aware that some members of Parliament from Ghana will be attending. They include the Chairman of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, Abena Osei Asare and some ranking members some committees.

IMF MD on Annual Meetings and Global Concerns

The IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva in her curtain raiser speech, warned that about 45 million additional people could also face acute food insecurity if the Iran-Israel war persists and continues to disrupt fertilizer shipments needed now.

She said IMF expects demand for $20 billion increasing to $50 billion in near-term emergency support to low-income and energy-importing countries.

The World Bank has said ​it could mobilizs some $25 billion through crisis response instruments in the near-term, and up to $70 billion in six months, as needed.

Top International Monetary Fund and World Bank officials last week said they would downgrade their forecasts for global growth and raise their inflation predictions as ‌a result of the war, warning that emerging markets and developing countries will be hit hardest by higher energy prices and supply disruptions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.