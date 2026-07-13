Ghana completes SADEREA Notes exchange as external debt restructuring nears completion

Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance has announced the successful exchange of Ghana’s outstanding SADEREA Notes, marking a major milestone in the country’s external debt restructuring programme and bringing the process closer to completion.

In a press release issued on Monday, July 13, 2026, the Ministry confirmed that the exchange of the outstanding notes was successfully settled on 13 July 2026, with a value date of July 10, 2026.

The transaction marks what officials describe as the final stage of the country's external debt restructuring process and represents a major milestone in Ghana's ongoing efforts to restore economic stability.

According to the Ministry, the successful completion of the exchange resolves the final outstanding component of Ghana's sovereign bonded debt restructuring, bringing the country closer to concluding a comprehensive programme aimed at restoring debt sustainability after years of fiscal challenges.

The development comes as the Government continues to implement measures designed to stabilise the economy, rebuild investor confidence and strengthen the country's public finances following an extensive debt restructuring exercise involving both domestic and external creditors.

The Ministry explained that the SADEREA Notes were linked to the issuance of 12.5 per cent Senior Secured Amortising Bonds, which were originally floated to finance capital expenditure within Ghana's health sector.

The bonds were intended to support critical healthcare infrastructure and investment aimed at improving the delivery of health services across the country.

According to the statement, the original issuance amounted to US$253.2 million, of which approximately US$117.8 million in principal remained outstanding as of January 2026.

The successful exchange of the remaining notes effectively settles the outstanding obligation under that financing arrangement.

Finance Ministry officials described the transaction as an important achievement in the Government's broader economic recovery agenda.

They noted that completing the exchange demonstrates Ghana's commitment to honouring its restructuring agreements while creating a more sustainable debt profile capable of supporting long-term economic growth.

The Ministry said the completion of the exchange reinforces Government's determination to restore debt sustainability, strengthen investor confidence and maintain macroeconomic stability.

These objectives remain central to the country's post-restructuring economic strategy, which seeks to reduce debt vulnerabilities while creating the fiscal space needed to support national development priorities.

Officials further reaffirmed Government's commitment to prudent debt management practices and sound public financial management.

They stressed that ongoing fiscal discipline and responsible borrowing will remain key pillars of economic policy to ensure that Ghana does not return to unsustainable debt levels.

The Ministry also indicated that it will continue implementing policies aimed at safeguarding long-term macroeconomic stability, improving public sector financial governance and promoting sustainable economic growth.

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