No severe rainfall expected today, but showers likely over weekend – GMet

The Ghana Meteorological Department has indicated that the country is not expected to experience severe rainfall on Thursday, 2 July, offering a brief respite from the heavy downpours earlier in the week that triggered widespread disruption across parts of the nation.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday morning, meteorologist Fred Cudjoe of the Ghana Meteorological Department explained that while lighter rains may occur in some areas, the intensity will be significantly reduced compared to recent days.

"For today, we are anticipating it (weather) to be mostly cloudy. There is a chance of light rain, but we are not expecting any severe rainfall today. There are some chances for sunshine in the afternoon," he said.

"As people are suggesting on social media that we are going to experience a lot of rain today, even more than what we experienced last Monday, is not entirely the case," he added.

He noted that weather conditions across various parts of the country are expected to alternate between cloud cover and intervals of sunshine. Motorists and commuters have therefore been advised to carry umbrellas as a precaution against occasional showers.

"People who will be carrying out some activities outside can carry an umbrella or a raincoat because we are going to have some drizzle."

Looking ahead, he added that towards the weekend, rainfall activity is likely to return, accompanied by predominantly cloudy conditions, signalling a gradual shift back to wetter weather patterns.

"Friday and Saturday is where there are high chances of some rainfall activities. Even though we are going to have this rain, it is not going to be of the same magnitude as last Sunday and Monday," he noted.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.