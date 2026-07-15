Thunderstorms, rain to persist in parts of northern Ghana tonight – GMet

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rain for parts of northern Ghana on Wednesday evening, while much of southern Ghana is expected to experience cloudy conditions with occasional light rain or drizzle.

In its latest weather outlook issued on Wednesday, July 15, GMet said thunderstorms accompanied by rain would affect parts of the central and western portions of the northern sector and are expected to persist into the night.

The agency also forecast isolated rainfall over parts of the transition and middle belt, including Kete Krachi and Atebubu.

According to GMet, southern Ghana will remain mostly cloudy throughout the forecast period, with occasional slight rain or drizzle expected across several areas.

The agency further indicated that by early Thursday morning, most parts of the country would continue to experience cloudy conditions, with patches of mist or fog likely to develop over coastal, forest and mountainous areas, accompanied by light rain or drizzle in some locations.

GMet also cautioned that the sea state is expected to remain rough and advised the public, particularly those engaged in marine activities, to exercise caution.

The agency urged the public to carry umbrellas and take the necessary precautions to stay safe during the expected weather conditions.

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