When the rains come, let us not count the dead again

Audio By Carbonatix
Yesterday’s heavy downpour across parts of Ghana left behind a trail of sorrow, destruction, and heartbreak. Families have lost loved ones, many have been displaced from their homes, properties have been destroyed, and livelihoods have been disrupted.
We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved and our heartfelt sympathies to all those affected.
While we cannot prevent the rain from falling, we can certainly prevent the devastating consequences that continue to accompany it.
Year after year, we witness the same tragedy—clogged gutters filled with refuse, buildings erected on waterways, poor drainage systems, and a general disregard for environmental regulations. These human actions have turned what should be a natural occurrence into a national disaster.
This is a wake-up call to all of us. The responsibility does not rest solely on government institutions. It is a shared duty.
As citizens, we must stop indiscriminate dumping of waste into drains, keep our surroundings clean, and respect planning and environmental laws. As communities, we must hold one another accountable for practices that endanger lives.
At the same time, we call on the relevant authorities to act decisively. Drainage systems must be desilted regularly, unauthorized structures obstructing waterways must be removed without fear or favour, and city planning regulations must be strictly enforced. Preventive action is far less costly than mourning lives lost and rebuilding shattered communities.
Let us not wait for another rainy season to repeat the same conversations. Every life lost is one too many. Together, government, local authorities, traditional leaders, civil society, and every Ghanaian must rise to the occasion and commit to building safer, cleaner, and more resilient communities.
May God comfort every grieving family, grant strength to those who have lost everything, and protect our nation from further tragedy. #roadsandhighways #landscommission #ghana
The Ghana we develop today will be our safe haven tomorrow
By: Christiana S. Dzitse-Awuku, Executive Director, DAD MCL.
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