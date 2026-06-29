Heavy rain disrupts market day trading activity in Ho

Audio By Carbonatix
Heavy rainfall has disrupted economic activity in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, bringing business operations in the central business area, Asigato, to a near standstill on what is traditionally a market day.
The rain began on Sunday evening, easing later in the night before resuming at dawn on Monday, June 29 and continuing intermittently into the day.
The downpour has significantly affected movement and commercial activity, with traders and buyers staying away from the central business area as conditions remain unfavourable for trade.
READ ALSO: GAF deploy troops to flood-hit communities in Accra under ‘Operation Boafo’
"The rain started very early, so those who will travel from the nearby communities to come and make sales or buy things will surely be affected due to the nature of the roads and the heaviness of the rain," the Ho Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Christian Youngs, said.
“Today is a market day, and it is still raining. Earlier this morning, it was just drizzling, so I prepared my child for school, but upon reaching the school complex, it started raining heavily again. I am supposed to be in the market too, but I can’t,” Gifty Dzansi, a trader at the Ho Central Market, said.
Despite the disruption, there have been no reported incidents of flooding within the city. Residents say rainwater has largely drained away through existing channels, preventing the accumulation of floodwaters.
Mr Youngs said the city remains safe as there are no issues of flooding despite the ongoing downpour.
Meanwhile, the rainwater has rendered some untarred roads in the capital unmotorable, as motorists struggle to navigate the routes.
Market activity, which was expected to peak on Mondays in the city, has therefore been subdued, with businesses awaiting improved weather conditions to resume normal operations.
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