More rains expected over Southern Ghana as slow-moving storm approaches – GMet warns

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned that more rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across southern Ghana, barely a day after severe flooding claimed lives and displaced residents in parts of Accra.

In an impact-based weather update issued on Tuesday, June 30, GMet said a slow-moving rainstorm observed off the coast of Benin is expected to move westwards, bringing increased cloud cover and rainfall to several parts of the country.

The Agency forecast slight to moderate thunderstorms with rain over the Volta, Greater Accra, Eastern and Central regions from Tuesday morning through the afternoon.

It added that the weather system is expected to extend later in the day to parts of the Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, Western North and Western regions.

“The storm will trigger rain-bearing clouds and produce thunderstorms or rain over Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo and Western North regions later in the day,” the forecast stated.

GMet cautioned the public to remain alert for hazards associated with the storms, including fallen trees, loose electrical cables, damaged utility poles and reduced visibility.

The Agency also warned of possible localised flash flooding in affected areas and advised motorists to reduce speed, use headlights where necessary and exercise caution on the roads.

Pedestrians have also been urged to avoid walking through floodwaters.

According to the forecast, Greater Accra, Volta, Central and Eastern regions have a high probability (greater than 60%) of experiencing rainfall between 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Western, Ashanti, Ahafo, Western North and Bono regions are expected to experience rain and thunderstorms between 10:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., with a medium to high probability (40–60%).

The latest advisory comes after torrential rains on Monday caused widespread flooding across parts of Accra, resulting in the deaths of three people in Alajo following electrocution incidents.

In response to the flooding, the Greater Accra Regional Minister directed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to intensify rescue operations, while the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (Electricity Company of Ghana) temporarily shut down the Mallam and Achimota primary substations as a safety precaution.

Meanwhile, the Flood Early Warning System for Accra (FEWS-Accra) continues to generate rainfall forecasts every 10 minutes as authorities monitor weather conditions and coordinate emergency response efforts.

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