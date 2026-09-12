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GMet forecasts thunderstorms, rain across parts of Ghana tonight

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  12 September 2026 6:24pm
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities across parts of the country this evening and into the night.

In its evening forecast for Saturday, September 12, GMet said mostly cloudy conditions would prevail in other parts of the country.

The agency further warned that mist and fog patches are likely to develop early Sunday morning over coastal, forest and mountainous areas.

It also said slight to moderate rain is expected over some coastal and forest areas during the morning hours.

GMet also reported that the state of the sea is currently rough and urged the public to stay safe as the weather conditions persist.

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