New Ghana–Mali shipping deal targets barriers to transit trade

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Prof Ransford E. V. Gyampo, has led Ghana to sign a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mali Shippers’ Council aimed at strengthening transit trade and addressing long-standing barriers along the Ghana trade corridor.

The agreement, signed in Bamako on April 21, 2026, is expected to deepen cooperation between the two countries in trade facilitation, logistics coordination, information sharing and capacity building.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Gyampo described the MoU as a significant step beyond existing collaboration, positioning both institutions to jointly improve shipping and logistics services for businesses in Ghana and Mali.

“This event marks not only the continuation of a relationship but also the deepening of a strategic partnership,” he said, stressing a shared vision to build efficient and competitive trade systems.

Despite Ghana’s role as a key coastal gateway for Sahelian countries, he acknowledged persistent challenges affecting transit trade. These include high demurrage charges, non-transparent cargo handling practices, multiple checkpoints, alleged extortion, axle load constraints and security concerns.

He noted that these issues continue to increase the cost of doing business and reduce the competitiveness of operators along the corridor.

To address these challenges, the MoU provides for joint research, harmonisation of transit procedures and the establishment of a Joint Technical Committee made up of experts from both countries to oversee implementation.

Prof. Gyampo also highlighted the passage of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1122), which strengthens the Authority’s mandate to facilitate transit trade and address bottlenecks more effectively.

He expressed confidence that the new legal framework would enhance Ghana’s ability to support international trade, particularly for landlocked countries such as Mali.

A key focus of the engagement was Ghana’s drive to attract investment into the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT), a strategic inland port project designed to serve northern Ghana and neighbouring Sahelian countries.

According to him, the facility is expected to reduce transportation costs by up to 14 per cent for cargo through the Tema Port and 48 per cent through the Takoradi Port, significantly improving the competitiveness of Ghana’s transit corridor.

He invited Malian businesses and international partners to take advantage of Ghana’s infrastructure and consider investing in the Boankra project.

The MoU is expected to further strengthen economic relations between Ghana and Mali, with both sides committing to sustained collaboration to improve trade flows and operational efficiency.

Prof. Gyampo reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to reducing port-related costs and enhancing transit trade, describing the agreement as a foundation for deeper economic cooperation between the two countries.

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