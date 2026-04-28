Gov’t bans industrial trawlers for two months as 2026 closed fishing season begins in July

Ghana’s industrial fishing fleet will be barred from operating at sea for two months from July 1, 2026, as the government rolls out this year’s closed fishing season aimed at rebuilding declining fish stocks and curbing overfishing.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, together with the Fisheries Commission, announced that enforcement will be tightened this year, warning that violators will face sanctions under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2025 (Act 1146).

In a statement shared on social media, the Ministry said the annual closure will be implemented in two phases.

Industrial trawlers are expected to observe a two-month shutdown from July 1 to August 31, while semi-industrial inshore vessels will observe a one-month closure from July 1 to July 31.

The Ministry explained that the measure is based on scientific advice and forms part of efforts to allow fish stocks to regenerate during key breeding periods.

Marine artisanal canoe fishers, however, have been exempted from the closure.

According to the Ministry, the exemption is intended to protect coastal households and communities whose livelihoods depend directly on small-scale fishing activities.

Despite the exemption, artisanal fishers are still required to comply with existing fisheries laws and observe traditional fishing holidays set by their local communities.

“All fishers must refrain from illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing practices, including light fishing, and the use of harmful chemicals, explosives, and other destructive methods,” the Ministry said.

Officials say this year’s enforcement regime will be stricter than in previous years.

The Fisheries Enforcement Unit, supported by other state agencies, is expected to carry out coordinated monitoring, control and surveillance operations across landing beaches and fishing zones nationwide.

Any vessel owner or fisher found violating the closed season could face penalties under the law.

The Ministry has also appealed to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, traditional leaders and fisher associations to help create awareness and encourage voluntary compliance.

Ghana’s fisheries sector has come under increasing pressure in recent years due to overfishing, illegal methods and environmental degradation, with many coastal communities reporting declining catches and incomes.

The annual closed season remains one of government’s key fisheries management tools, although enforcement has sometimes been challenged by non-compliance and limited resources.

The Ministry says it will continue to work with scientists and industry stakeholders to assess the biological, social and economic impact of the policy and refine future interventions.

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