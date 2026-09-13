Driver convicted over concrete spill on Madina-Adenta Highway

The Madina Divisional Police Command has convicted a driver after his concrete mixer truck discharged a sizeable quantity of concrete onto the Madina-Adenta Highway, posing a danger and obstructing other road users.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Chief Superintendent Juliana Obeng, the police said the incident occurred on Saturday, September 5, involving a Mercedes-Benz concrete mixer truck belonging to Betonsa Ghana Limited, with registration number GE 4891-14.

“The truck discharged a sizeable quantity of concrete on the main Madina-Adenta Highway, about 100 metres from the Zongo Junction Traffic Light, and left the scene,” the statement said.

The Police said information about the incident led personnel from the Madina Divisional Police Command to the location, where they commenced investigations.

“Further enquiries led the police to the premises of Betonsa Ghana Limited at Spintex, where the transport manager was engaged,” the statement added.

According to the police, on Tuesday, September 8, the driver, Solomon Tawiah, was brought to the police by the transport manager and charged with three offences under the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2519).

The police said the charges were placing construction materials and equipment on the road, causing danger to a road user, and obstruction of an intersection or a pedestrian crossing.

The police further indicated that Solomon Tawiah was subsequently put before the Madina District Magistrate Court, where he pleaded guilty to all three charges.

“The Court imposed a fine of 25 penalty units on each count, to run consecutively. The accused has since paid the fines,” the statement said.

The Madina Divisional Police Command commended the public for providing information that enabled the police to respond to the incident.

The Command also reminded drivers and transport operators that their actions on public roads can have serious consequences for the safety of other road users.

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