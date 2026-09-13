Crime

Driver convicted over concrete spill on Madina-Adenta Highway

Source: Kareen Tei  
  13 September 2026 4:18pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Madina Divisional Police Command has convicted a driver after his concrete mixer truck discharged a sizeable quantity of concrete onto the Madina-Adenta Highway, posing a danger and obstructing other road users.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Chief Superintendent Juliana Obeng, the police said the incident occurred on Saturday, September 5, involving a Mercedes-Benz concrete mixer truck belonging to Betonsa Ghana Limited, with registration number GE 4891-14.

“The truck discharged a sizeable quantity of concrete on the main Madina-Adenta Highway, about 100 metres from the Zongo Junction Traffic Light, and left the scene,” the statement said.

The Police said information about the incident led personnel from the Madina Divisional Police Command to the location, where they commenced investigations.

“Further enquiries led the police to the premises of Betonsa Ghana Limited at Spintex, where the transport manager was engaged,” the statement added.

According to the police, on Tuesday, September 8, the driver, Solomon Tawiah, was brought to the police by the transport manager and charged with three offences under the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2519).

The police said the charges were placing construction materials and equipment on the road, causing danger to a road user, and obstruction of an intersection or a pedestrian crossing.

The police further indicated that Solomon Tawiah was subsequently put before the Madina District Magistrate Court, where he pleaded guilty to all three charges.

“The Court imposed a fine of 25 penalty units on each count, to run consecutively. The accused has since paid the fines,” the statement said.

DRIVER CONVICTED FOR CAUSING DANGER AND OBSTRUCTION ON MADINA-ADENTA HIGHWAYDownload

The Madina Divisional Police Command commended the public for providing information that enabled the police to respond to the incident.

The Command also reminded drivers and transport operators that their actions on public roads can have serious consequences for the safety of other road users.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group