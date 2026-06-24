Fix Kasoa–Winneba road or face 20% fare hike from June 29 – Transport operators warn gov’t

Commercial transport operators have threatened to increase fares by 20% on the Kasoa–Winneba route from Monday, June 29, if the government fails to begin repairs on the deteriorating stretch.

In a statement dated Wednesday, June 24, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC and the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana said they were alarmed by the worsening condition of the Kasoa–Winneba Road.

The groups recalled that during a demonstration on June 12, they gave government a two-week ultimatum to fix the road.

According to them, no meaningful work has commenced since the ultimatum was issued.

“The road continues to cause vehicle damage, high fuel consumption, and long delays for drivers and passengers,” the statement said.

The operators warned that unless visible action is taken, transport fares on the route will be adjusted upward by 20% from June 29.

“The adjustment is to cover the extra cost of fuel and maintenance from using alternative routes and the damage to vehicles,” they explained.

The transport unions appealed to government and the Ministry of Roads and Highways to intervene immediately to avert the planned fare increase.

They also appealed to commuters for understanding, saying the move was intended to protect their vehicles and livelihoods.

The statement was jointly signed by National Deputy PRO of GPRTU, Samuel Amoah; GPRTU Communications Member, Eric Larty Lamptey; Communications Member, Ben Boahen; and National Chairman of the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana, Asonaba Nana Wiredu.

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