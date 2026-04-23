Open Kasoa–Winneba middle carriageway in 3–4 weeks – Mahama directs contractor

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Mahama has urged the contractor working on the Kasoa–Winneba road to open the newly asphalted middle carriageway within the next three to four weeks to ease traffic congestion along the busy stretch.

The President said the move would allow vehicles travelling towards the Central Region to use the central lane instead of the current untarred side roads, which have been a source of frustration for commuters.

Speaking during an inspection of the project, he acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the ongoing works but assured road users that the disruptions are part of efforts to deliver a more efficient road network under the government’s infrastructure drive.

“I can understand the frustration of commuters on this road, but help is on the way,” he said, noting that the progress and quality of work so far have been satisfactory.

President Mahama expressed confidence in the contractor, describing the project as evidence of the capability of Ghanaian firms to deliver world-class infrastructure.

He disclosed that the stretch from Kasoa to Winneba is expected to be opened fully by the end of the year or, at the latest, in the first quarter of next year.

The President explained that while the construction of the Kasoa overpass helped eliminate traffic bottlenecks at the toll booth and within the Kasoa township, it shifted congestion further down to Budumburam.

However, he said the current dualisation project is designed to address that challenge by expanding the road network through to Winneba and beyond.

He added that the same contractor has been awarded the dualisation of the Winneba–Mankessim stretch, while work on the Mankessim–Cape Coast road has also been awarded, paving the way for a continuous, smoother journey to Cape Coast.

“As the minister said, we hope that in the next three to four weeks, they will be able to open this middle carriageway so traffic heading towards Cape Coast, Winneba, or Mankessim will no longer use the side roads,” he stated.

Beyond the main highway, President Mahama called on the contractor and the Roads Ministry to prioritise feeder roads linking surrounding communities, stressing that residents must also benefit directly from the project.

“It would not be right to have a major highway in good condition while access roads to communities remain poor,” he noted.

He highlighted the Central Region’s potential as a hub for investment and tourism, explaining that improved road infrastructure would unlock economic opportunities, attract industries, and create jobs along the corridor.

“Tema all the way to Dawa is attracting industries and investment. If we do this road network well, it will encourage investors to establish factories along this corridor,” he said.

The President also commended the contractor for undertaking corporate social responsibility projects and encouraged further community support, including the provision of social amenities.

He revealed that the road project was inherited from the previous administration but had stalled due to outstanding payments to the contractor.

According to him, the government revived it under the “Big Push” programme, which ensures dedicated funding for key infrastructure.

“The faster you work, the faster you get paid,” he told the contractor, reiterating the government’s commitment to completing the project on schedule.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.