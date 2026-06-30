Energy Ministry, Finance Ministry align priorities to accelerate reforms in Ghana’s energy sector

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has led the leadership of agencies under his Ministry in a strategic engagement with the Ministry of Finance aimed at aligning government priorities and accelerating reforms across Ghana's energy sector.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 30, Dr Jinapor said the meeting brought together officials from the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and its agencies to present their strategic plans and discuss the support required from the Ministry of Finance to drive the sector's transformation.

He noted that the engagement forms part of government's broader efforts to strengthen coordination across key ministries in implementing President John Dramani Mahama's development agenda.

According to the Minister, the agencies presented their respective roadmaps, highlighting ongoing reforms, priority programmes and financing requirements across the petroleum, electricity and renewable energy sectors.

He explained that the discussions focused on identifying practical measures to improve energy delivery, expand infrastructure and position the sector to support Ghana's economic growth and industrial development.

Dr Jinapor expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting, commending the Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and his team for demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting the Ministry's objectives.

"I am particularly encouraged by the commitment of the Hon. Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and his team to work closely with us in providing the necessary support to advance these priorities, in line with H.E. President John Dramani Mahama's vision of resetting and transforming Ghana's energy sector," he stated.

The Energy and Green Transition Minister said enhanced collaboration between government institutions would be crucial in delivering a resilient and sustainable energy sector capable of meeting the country's future needs.

He emphasised that government remains focused on improving energy security, expanding access to electricity, attracting investment and promoting clean energy solutions.

"Through stronger collaboration across Government, we are laying the foundation for a more secure energy future—one that strengthens energy security, expands access, promotes investment, accelerates the clean energy transition and delivers lasting value for the people of Ghana," Dr Jinapor added.

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