Private security firms acting as political militias risk licence revocation, prosecution – National Security Coordinator

Audio By Carbonatix
National Security Coordinator COP Osman Abdul-Razak has warned that private security companies and informal community security groups that operate as political task forces or private militias during election periods risk losing their licences and facing criminal prosecution.
He said no private entity would be allowed to assume the coercive powers of state security agencies or perform functions reserved for the state.
COP Abdul-Razak gave the warning at a national policy dialogue on the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999), organised by Election Watch Ghana at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC).
The forum brought together security commanders, legal experts and civil society representatives to discuss the enforcement of the law and measures to prevent political vigilantism.
COP Abdul-Razak acknowledged the legitimate role of private security companies and traditional leaders in maintaining community safety but stressed that their activities must remain within the limits of the law.
“Community participation must strengthen lawful state authority, not substitute for it,” he said.
He warned that private security companies operating outside the terms of their licences could have their authorisation revoked, while individuals involved in prohibited activities could face prosecution under Act 999.
“Private security companies operate under specific licences and regulations. Where these operational boundaries are breached, those licences will be lawfully revoked, and perpetrators will face the full rigour of Act 999,” he said.
His warning comes amid concerns that political parties could disguise illegal vigilante groups as private protection units, protocol teams or licensed security details ahead of major political events.
COP Abdul-Razak stressed that the responsibility for providing security during elections rests with state security agencies operating under the established legal framework.
He said the Police-led National Election Security Task Force was responsible for protecting ballot boxes, candidates, electoral officers and the general public during elections.
He cautioned that individuals who attempt to exercise unauthorised security powers, particularly by wearing military-style uniforms, carrying weapons or asserting illegal authority, could face arrest and prosecution under Act 999.
The National Security Coordinator urged all political actors, private security providers and community groups to respect the law and avoid activities that could undermine Ghana’s electoral security and democratic processes.
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