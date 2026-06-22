Private security firms cannot legally arm guards for self-protection – Dr Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa

The Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Dr. Adam Bonaa, has clarified that private security companies in Ghana are not legally permitted to issue firearms to their personnel for self-protection.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Monday, June 22, in the wake of the recent shooting incident at Kwabenya, in which former Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, sustained a gunshot injury, Dr. Bonaa explained that Ghana's firearms laws place strict limitations on the possession, use and display of weapons, particularly by private security operators.

According to him, while individuals may legally acquire and register firearms for personal protection, private security firms cannot arm guards and allow them to carry the weapons as personal security tools.

"The laws governing firearms in this country are very explicit. Private security companies are not permitted to license weapons and give them to their security personnel for purposes of self-protection," he said.

He explained that under the law, an individual may register a firearm and use it for personal protection, but organisations seeking to protect their premises must ensure that any firearms acquired for that purpose remain under strict control.

"If an organisation feels the need to protect its property, it can acquire weapons for that purpose, but those weapons should not be given to security personnel to keep and take home," he noted.

Dr. Bonaa further stressed that the law also regulates the public display of firearms. Citing provisions of the National Redemption Council Decree (NRCD 9), he said no individual is permitted to display a firearm without prior approval from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

"It is very clear in the law. You cannot display firearms without permission from the Inspector General of Police," he stated.

The Small Arms Commission boss also warned that possessing an unregistered firearm constitutes a serious breach of Ghanaian law.

"Don't use a weapon when the weapon is not registered. It is illegal to even possess a weapon or keep it at home when it is not registered to you. It is completely an affront to the law," he cautioned.

His comments come amid ongoing investigations into the shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, which led to the arrest of six private security guards by the Ghana Police Service.

Dr. Bonaa said the Commission's primary concern is to ensure that firearm owners operate within the confines of the law and that all weapons used in the incident are properly accounted for.

"Our interest as a commission is to ensure that people who own firearms use them within the limit of the law. You can use a weapon, but it should be used within the limit of the law," he said.

He disclosed that officers from the Arms Intelligence Unit had visited the scene to assist with investigations and establish key facts surrounding the incident.

According to him, investigators will determine whether the firearms involved were legally registered and whether their use complied with existing laws.

"The police have already done a good job by arresting six people. We need to know whether the weapons were registered, and all these issues are currently under investigation," he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.