Firearm cannot be displayed without IGP’s approval – Security expert

Adam Bonaa

The Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Dr. Adam Bonaa, has reminded the public that displaying firearms without prior approval from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is a violation of Ghana's laws governing the possession and use of weapons.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Monday, June 22, while discussing Ghana's firearms regulations in the wake of the recent shooting incident at Kwabenya, Dr. Bonaa said the law is clear on how firearms should be handled and displayed by both individuals and organisations.

According to him, the National Redemption Council Decree (NRCD 9), which regulates firearms in the country, places strict restrictions on the public display of weapons.

"It is very explicit. The law speaks about the display of firearms, and you cannot display firearms without permission from the Inspector General of Police," he stated.

Dr. Bonaa explained that although individuals are permitted to acquire firearms for personal protection, such weapons must be legally registered and used strictly within the limits prescribed by law.

He noted that many gun owners either misunderstand or are unaware of the legal requirements governing the possession and public display of firearms.

"Anyone who wants to use a weapon must ensure that the weapon is legally registered to them. If you have to display the weapon, you need to seek permission from the Inspector General of Police. That is what the law says," he stressed.

The Small Arms Commission boss also reiterated that private security companies are not allowed to issue firearms to guards for personal protection, emphasising that weapons acquired by organisations for property protection must remain under proper control.

His comments come amid investigations into the recent shooting incident at Kwabenya, which has reignited public discussions about the lawful use of firearms and the responsibilities of licensed gun owners.

Dr. Bonaa further warned that possessing an unregistered firearm remains a serious offence under Ghanaian law.

"It is illegal to possess a weapon or keep it at home when it is not registered to you. It is completely an affront to the law," he said.

He urged firearm owners to comply fully with existing regulations and cooperate with authorities to promote responsible gun ownership and enhance public safety.

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