Private security companies have no right to carry guns – Muntaka

Private security companies in Ghana have no legal authority to use firearms, Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has said.

The Asawase MP revealed what he described as a loophole that has allowed some firms to operate with armed personnel.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Wednesday, Mr Muntaka said existing laws governing private security operations do not permit companies to possess or deploy guns.

“Another thing that we also notice is that the private security companies come and we license them here,” he said.

He explained that the legal framework regulating the sector is outdated, citing the 1970 Police Act and the 1992 regulations.

“The laws, interestingly, are very old laws, because the Police Act 1970, and then the regulations, 1992 regulations, 1571 state it. So there had never been any time that private security companies were allowed to hold firearms,” he stressed.

According to him, some firms have found a way around the restrictions by encouraging owners and employees to obtain firearms permits in their personal capacities and then use those weapons in the course of their work.

“You and I come together to set up the company, so we come, we are given the licence, they do all the backgrounds, they check our office, they do all that, and they give us the licence,” he said.

“Then we come as individuals, so I’ll come as Muntaka and get a pump action for my self-protection. You come as Evans and get a sidearm for your self-protection.”

He said other employees may also acquire weapons such as pump-action guns, single-barreled guns or side arms by citing personal reasons.

“We give all those, and then when we give them, because they are working in the company now, they are using it in the company as though that private security company has the mandate to use firearm,” he stated.

Host Evans Mensah observed that private security operators appeared to have “found a loophole in the legal regime and are exploiting it.”

Mr Muntaka agreed.

“Yes, so now when you go, and you see it with Evans, and you arrest him, or you demand him to produce a permit, he will produce it, and you see that it’s in his name, but he’s working for a private security company, and he’s always using it.”

He was emphatic that private security companies have no right to arm their personnel.

“No private security company is authorised to use a sidearm or use a firearm,” he said.

Asked if there were any exceptions, the minister replied: “No, we can grant you tasers, maybe pepper spray and other equipment, but not a firearm, it’s only the police that are mandated to carry firearms.”

He disclosed that authorities are now reviewing the situation and identifying individuals using personally licensed weapons while working for private security firms.

“So now we are doing all this pause to be able to now identify all such individuals and correct it,” he said.

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