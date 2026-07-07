Muntaka reveals suspected insider involvement in Ghana-Australia meth-trafficking case

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has revealed that preliminary investigations into the 320-kilogramme methamphetamine shipment intercepted in Australia have implicated several government officials suspected of aiding the concealment and movement of the illicit drugs.
Addressing Parliament’s Committee on Assurance, the Minister said investigators are questioning a number of officials as they work to determine the extent of possible internal collaboration that enabled the consignment to leave Ghana undetected.
According to him, the ongoing investigations have uncovered inconsistencies that point to possible involvement by individuals within the country’s security architecture.
“Even as at yesterday we were still interrogating a lot of government officials. It is not everything I can put out at this stage because we are still investigating and interrogating people. There are a lot of things that are not adding up. You could see that there is some involvement of some people within the system,” he told the committee.
Mr Mubarak stressed that while advanced technology and security equipment are essential in combating cross-border crime, their effectiveness ultimately depends on the integrity of the personnel operating them.
“Even if you put all these gadgets, remember it is going to be operated by human beings. So if the wrong persons are sitting there, you can bring all the gadgets of this world; it will not be effective,” he said.
The Interior Minister disclosed that government has already begun overhauling security arrangements at the country’s entry and exit points, including changes to personnel deployment and operational procedures, to tighten border controls and prevent similar incidents.
“We have changed our modus operandi and the way we place personnel. All of this is to make sure we protect our borders,” he added.
His comments come after Australian authorities intercepted about 320 kilogrammes of methamphetamine concealed in a shipment of charcoal from Ghana. The consignment is estimated to be worth A$296 million, prompting investigations into possible lapses within Ghana’s border security system and allegations of internal facilitation.
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