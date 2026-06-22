Police must establish whether guns used in Kwabenya shooting were registered – Security expert

Audio By Carbonatix
Security expert and Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Dr. Adam Bonaa, has called for a thorough investigation into the firearms used in the recent shooting incident at Kwabenya, stressing that authorities must determine whether the weapons involved were legally registered.
Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Monday, June 22, following the arrest of six private security guards in connection with the incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Dr. Bonaa said establishing the legal status of the firearms would be a critical part of the ongoing investigations.
According to him, Ghana's firearms laws are clear on the registration, possession and use of weapons, and any breach of those provisions must be dealt with accordingly.
"The police have already done a good job by arresting six people who were allegedly involved in the incident. What remains important now is to establish whether the weapons used were legally registered," he said.
Dr. Bonaa disclosed that personnel from the Arms Intelligence Unit of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons have visited the scene and are assisting in gathering information relevant to the investigation.
"Our interest as a commission is to ensure that people who own firearms and use them do so within the limit of the law. You can use a weapon, but it should be used within the framework of the law," he stated.
He explained that investigators would not only examine how the firearms were used but also whether they were legally acquired and registered to their owners.
"We need to know whether even the weapons are registered. All these issues are currently being investigated, and definitely some information will be made available after the investigations are completed," he added.
The Small Arms Commission boss stressed that possession of an unregistered firearm is illegal under Ghanaian law and carries serious consequences.
Latest Stories
-
Corrupt citizens are termites eating foundations of development – Togbe Afede XIV
2 minutes
-
First Atlantic Bank petitions court to wind up Kenpong Travel & Tour Ltd over GH¢2.55m debt
28 minutes
-
2026 World Cup: ‘There are no easy games’ – Jordan Ayew ahead of England clash
1 hour
-
The Architecture of the begging bowl: A blueprint for the extractive state
1 hour
-
Interior Ministry suspends Kantanka Security Services’ licence following Adwoa Safo shooting incident
1 hour
-
Police must establish whether guns used in Kwabenya shooting were registered – Security expert
2 hours
-
Akatsi South Assembly suspends Acting Social Welfare Director over delayed LEAP payments
2 hours
-
NSA releases postings for 18,617 nurses and midwives for 2026/27 service year
2 hours
-
Photos: NDC names national headquarters after Jerry John Rawlings on 79th birthday
2 hours
-
Projects are five times more likely to succeed when complexity is managed effectively- PMI research finds
2 hours
-
School heads will fully comply with ban on extravagant graduation celebrations – CHASS
2 hours
-
Adwoa Safo was serving court injunction when shooting occurred – Family
2 hours
-
CSOs back CRC proposals on environmental governance, urge implementation roadmap
2 hours
-
GoldBod moves to align gold trading with international standards
3 hours
-
GoldBod introduces measures to enhance accountability in ASM gold sector
3 hours