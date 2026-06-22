Police must establish whether guns used in Kwabenya shooting were registered – Security expert

Dr Adam Alhassan Adamu Bonaa

Security expert and Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Dr. Adam Bonaa, has called for a thorough investigation into the firearms used in the recent shooting incident at Kwabenya, stressing that authorities must determine whether the weapons involved were legally registered.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Monday, June 22, following the arrest of six private security guards in connection with the incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Dr. Bonaa said establishing the legal status of the firearms would be a critical part of the ongoing investigations.

According to him, Ghana's firearms laws are clear on the registration, possession and use of weapons, and any breach of those provisions must be dealt with accordingly.

"The police have already done a good job by arresting six people who were allegedly involved in the incident. What remains important now is to establish whether the weapons used were legally registered," he said.

Dr. Bonaa disclosed that personnel from the Arms Intelligence Unit of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons have visited the scene and are assisting in gathering information relevant to the investigation.

"Our interest as a commission is to ensure that people who own firearms and use them do so within the limit of the law. You can use a weapon, but it should be used within the framework of the law," he stated.

He explained that investigators would not only examine how the firearms were used but also whether they were legally acquired and registered to their owners.

"We need to know whether even the weapons are registered. All these issues are currently being investigated, and definitely some information will be made available after the investigations are completed," he added.

The Small Arms Commission boss stressed that possession of an unregistered firearm is illegal under Ghanaian law and carries serious consequences.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.