Ghana launches first mariculture project with provisional licence to Gold Coast Mariculture

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has granted a provisional licence to Gold Coast Mariculture Limited for what is expected to become Ghana’s first-ever mariculture project.
The licence was presented on Monday, May 12, by the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Emelia Arthur, on behalf of the Ministry and the Fisheries Commission.
Speaking during the presentation ceremony in Accra, the Minister described the project as a major milestone in Ghana’s efforts to diversify its blue economy through sustainable aquaculture development.
According to her, the initiative represents more than just the granting of a licence.
“This is a symbol of innovation, opportunity, research, skills development, and a bold step towards diversifying Ghana’s blue economy sustainably and responsibly,” she stated.
The project will focus on the cultivation of high-value marine species, including Cobia, Red Snapper, and Pompano, under a regulated framework designed to ensure environmental protection and compliance with international standards.
The Ministry said the project will operate with strict biosecurity measures, scientific oversight, and regulatory monitoring to protect marine ecosystems and maintain sustainability.
Emelia Arthur noted that the initiative could create jobs, attract investment, strengthen food security, and reduce pressure on Ghana’s declining wild fish stocks.
She also commended Gold Coast Mariculture Limited for what she described as its pioneering vision and acknowledged the role played by the Fisheries Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, Ghana Maritime Authority, and other stakeholders in facilitating the project.
Receiving the provisional licence, Chief Executive Officer of Gold Coast Mariculture Limited, Evans Kwadwo Danso, expressed appreciation to the Ministry and pledged the company’s commitment to delivering a successful project.
He assured authorities that the company would work closely with regulators and stakeholders to ensure the project meets all required standards.
The introduction of mariculture — the farming of marine species in ocean environments — is expected to open a new chapter in Ghana’s aquaculture sector, which has traditionally focused on freshwater fish farming, particularly tilapia and catfish production.
Government says the project forms part of broader efforts to encourage responsible private sector investment while ensuring sustainability remains central to Ghana’s long-term development agenda.
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