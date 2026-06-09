Mr President, the recorder was on!!!

Tetegu flooding. PHOTOS BY DAILY GRAPHIC/ DOUGLAS ANANE FRIMPONG

When disaster strikes, citizens listen carefully to the voices of leadership. They listen not only for sympathy but also for solutions. Every statement made from the highest office in the land carries weight, influence, and responsibility.

But what happens when two voices from the same government offer two completely different explanations for the same national problem?

One says flooding is caused by human indiscipline.

Another says flooding is caused by spiritual attacks and political spells.

Ghanaians are left with one simple question:

Which explanation should they believe?

And more importantly, who is solving the problem?

Mr President, whether the recorder is on or off, the people are listening.

The recorder was on.

The devastating floods that recently swept through parts of Accra have once again exposed one of Ghana's most persistent national failures. Decades of promises, countless committee reports, and repeated assurances from successive governments have yielded little relief. The rains come, the city floods, properties are destroyed, businesses collapse, and ordinary citizens are left counting their losses.

For many residents of Accra, flooding is no longer a natural disaster. It has become a predictable annual event.

This year's destruction was no different. Homes were submerged. Roads became rivers. Commercial activities were disrupted. Families spent anxious hours trying to rescue belongings from rising waters. Yet as the floodwaters recede, the political debate surrounding the disaster appears to be flowing in different directions.

President John Dramani Mahama addressed the issue and attributed the recurring floods largely to indiscipline among residents. According to him, poor sanitation habits, indiscriminate dumping of refuse, and the obstruction of drainage systems continue to worsen the problem.

The President's argument is not without merit.

Across the capital, drains designed to carry stormwater are frequently clogged with plastic waste and other debris. Unauthorised structures continue to spring up along waterways. Human behaviour undeniably contributes to flooding.

No city can effectively manage heavy rainfall when citizens convert drains into dumping grounds. No amount of engineering can succeed where public responsibility is absent.

However, shortly after the President's remarks, another explanation emerged from within the corridors of power.

Presidential staffer Naana Juantuah reportedly suggested that the challenges confronting the government, including the flooding situation, could be linked to spiritual attacks or spells allegedly being cast by political opponents seeking to undermine the National Democratic Congress administration.

The statement immediately sparked public debate.

Not because Ghanaians are unfamiliar with discussions involving spirituality, but because it appeared to contradict the President's own explanation.

One explanation pointed to human conduct.

The other pointed to supernatural forces.

One suggested practical remedy.

The other raised questions that practical governance cannot easily answer.

The contradiction left many citizens wondering which narrative truly represents the government's position.

If flooding is primarily caused by indiscipline, then the response should focus on enforcement of sanitation laws, improved urban planning, investment in drainage infrastructure, and public education.

But if supernatural forces are responsible, then what policy solution is available to the government?

This is where communication from leadership becomes critical.

Governments are expected to provide clarity during moments of crisis. Citizens facing hardship deserve explanations that are coherent, evidence-based, and capable of inspiring public confidence.

Mixed messages create uncertainty.

And uncertainty weakens trust.

The controversy becomes even more significant when viewed through the lens of Ghana's recent political history.

During the 2024 election campaign, then-candidate John Mahama and members of the opposition frequently attributed many of Ghana's economic and social difficulties to poor governance by the New Patriotic Party administration. The argument was simple and politically effective: when citizens suffer, leadership must be held accountable.

That principle resonated with voters.

Today, however, many Ghanaians are applying the same standard to the current administration.

If flooding during a previous government was evidence of governance failure, should the same reasoning not apply today?

This is not a partisan attack.

It is a legitimate democratic question.

Accountability cannot be selective. It cannot apply only when one is in opposition and disappears when one assumes power.

Governments change.

Political slogans change.

Campaign promises change.

Yet the floodwaters continue to return.

Every rainy season exposes the same weaknesses: inadequate drainage systems, poor urban planning, weak enforcement of building regulations, encroachment on waterways, and ineffective waste management practices.

These problems have been identified repeatedly by engineers, planners, environmental experts, and policymakers.

The challenge has never been a lack of diagnosis.

The challenge has been implementation.

This is why many citizens are no longer interested in political blame games. They are demanding results.

They want to know what new drainage projects are being undertaken.

They want to know how illegal structures on waterways are being removed.

They want to know what long-term strategy exists to protect lives and property.

Most importantly, they want to know whether future generations will continue to suffer the same disasters year after year.

Leadership is ultimately measured not by speeches but by outcomes.

Floodwaters do not recognise political parties.

They do not distinguish between NDC and NPP.

They do not reward campaign promises or punish political opponents.

They simply reveal weaknesses in governance and infrastructure wherever those weaknesses exist.

The solution, therefore, cannot be found solely in assigning blame to citizens, political opponents, or even previous governments.

The solution lies in a partnership between responsible citizenship and effective governance.

Citizens must stop choking drains with waste.

Authorities must enforce regulations without fear or favour.

Government must invest in modern drainage systems and urban planning.

All sides have responsibilities.

All sides must act.

Mr President, two years ago, flooding was blamed on the failures of another administration. Today, the same challenge confronts your government.

The people are not looking for excuses.

They are not looking for contradictions.

They are not looking for competing explanations.

They are looking for solutions.

They are looking for action.

And that is why many Ghanaians are saying:

Mr President, the recorder was on.

The people heard your words.

They also heard the words of your staffer.

Now they are waiting to see which explanation will produce results.

Because in the end, history does not remember excuses.

History remembers outcomes.

It records not only what leaders said during a crisis but what they did to solve it.

And history, unlike politics, never stops recording.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.