Photos: President Mahama returns from UK and Belarus

President John Mahama on Tuesday, June 9, returned from the United Kingdom and the Republic of Belarus after a couple of days’ tour of the two countries.

Embedded are the photographs of the President upon his arrival at the Accra International Airport.

During his visit with a delegation from Ghana, the President held several high-level engagements with political and business leaders in both countries.

In the United Kingdom, he met with Ghanaian communities, participated in business forums, and encouraged investors to consider opportunities in Ghana.

In Belarus, in Eastern Europe, the President and his delegation also engaged Belarusian business leaders and encouraged them to invest in Ghana.

He further signed a memorandum of understanding with Belarus, including a visa-free agreement.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.