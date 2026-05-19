GTA CEO Maame Efua Houadjeto enstooled as Safohen of Bentsir No. 1 Asafo Company

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Maame Efua Houadjeto, has been enstooled as the Safohen of the Bentsir No. 1 Asafo Company in Cape Coast under the stool name Nana Efua Kouguah Nshiraba II.

The solemn yet colourful traditional ceremony, held in Cape Coast in the Central Region, attracted hundreds of people from all walks of life, including traditional authorities, government officials, tourism stakeholders, opinion leaders, Asafo members, family, friends and residents, who gathered to witness the historic occasion.

Rich in symbolism, pageantry and deep cultural significance, the ceremony showcased Ghana’s vibrant cultural heritage and traditions. The atmosphere was filled with traditional drumming, dancing, Asafo displays and customary rites that reflected the enduring legacy and identity of the Asafo institutions in the Central Region.

The installation of Nana Efua Kouguah Nshiraba II is being viewed as both recognition of leadership and service, and a call to greater responsibility towards community development, unity and cultural preservation.

As Safohen of the Bentsir No. 1 Asafo Company, Nana Efua Kouguah Nshiraba II assumes the responsibility of providing leadership and guidance to the Asafo Company, promoting peace and unity among members, preserving customs and traditions, supporting community mobilisation and championing development initiatives within the traditional area.

The role of a Safohen also includes serving as a custodian of the values, discipline and identity of the Asafo Company, while strengthening the institution’s contribution to social and cultural advancement.

The ceremony further highlighted the critical role of traditional institutions in preserving Ghana’s heritage and promoting cultural tourism. It also reaffirmed the strong connection between tourism, culture and community identity.

Speaking during the ceremony, several dignitaries praised the Ghana Tourism Authority CEO for her dedication to public service, leadership and commitment to promoting Ghana’s culture and tourism sector.

Many expressed confidence that her elevation to the revered traditional position would further strengthen efforts towards cultural preservation and national development.

The event stood as a celebration of Ghanaian identity: solemn in tradition, colourful in display, and deeply rooted in culture and heritage.

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