UMaT Council announces Prof Kumi-Boateng as Vice Chancellor, effective August 1

The Governing Council of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, has announced the appointment of Professor Bernard Kumi-Boateng, as the new Vice Chancellor of the University, effective August 1, 2026.

A statement issued by Professor Goski Alabi, the Chairperson of the UMaT Governing Council, said the appointment of Prof Kumi-Boateng follows a rigorous and transparent selection process conducted by a duly constituted Search Committee, established by the University Council in accordance with the statutes of the University.

It said the Committee undertook an extensive national and international search, applied clearly defined criteria, and engaged in a thorough evaluation of candidates before submitting its report and recommendations to Council.

The statement said the University Council, after careful consideration of the Search Committee’s report, approved the appointment of Prof Kumi-Boateng as Vice Chancellor, in recognition of his distinguished academic record, leadership experience, and demonstrated capacity to advance the strategic vision of UMaT.

Speaking on the appointment, Prof Goski Alabi, said: “The Council is confident that Prof Kumi-Boateng possesses the vision, integrity, and leadership capability required to guide UMaT into its next phase of growth.

“We are particularly impressed by his track record in academic leadership, research, and institutional development as demonstrated by the Search Committee’s Report.

“Council looks forward to working closely with the new Vice Chancellor to further strengthen UMaT’s position as a leading institution in mining, engineering, and applied sciences.”

The statement said the Council expressed its deep appreciation to the members of the Search Committee for their diligence, professionalism, and commitment to ensuring a merit-based and credible selection process.

It said the University also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the outgoing Vice Chancellor, whose leadership had significantly advanced the development and reputation of UMaT.

The statement said as the University embarked on this new chapter, Council called on all stakeholders—staff, students, alumni, and partners, to extend their full support to the new Vice Chancellor in advancing the mission and vision of the University.

Profile of Prof Bernard Kumi-Boateng, Vice Chancellor, UMaT

Prof Bernard Kumi-Boateng is a distinguished scholar of international repute, the current Dean of the Faculty of Geosciences and Environmental Studies, a Full Professor of Geomatic Engineering at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, Ghana, a visionary, business oriented individual able to establish rapport between industry and University.

He has nineteen (19) years of teaching, research and extension services to the University, National community, and international community.

Prof Kumi-Boateng is currently an External Moderator for the Department of Geospatial and Space Technology of the University of Nairobi, Kenya.

Visiting Professor to the University of the Gambia, Gambia, an External Examiner to the International Institute for Geo-information Science and Earth Observation (ITC), The Netherlands. He served as a member of the Ghana National Committee of West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) from 2013 to 2021.

He also served as a member of the International Final Awards and Examiners’ Appointments Committee of the International Examinations Committee of WAEC (2014 to 2021).

He was selected by the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Programme of USA to serve as a Reviewer to evaluate project funding requests from higher education Institutes in African Countries (2014 to date).

He has been a reviewer for the prestigious £1 million Newton Fund, UK National Commission for UNESCO (2014 to date).

He was part of a group of people sponsored by World Bank for the first regional capacity building workshop on benchmarking African Universities. Kumi-Boateng has developed several CBT curricula as well as quality assurance documents for Kumasi Technical University, Takoradi Technical University, Tamale Technical University and Bolgatanga Technical University.

He was a member of the GIZ team that developed NC 1 and NC 2 curricula for Recycling Technology and Building Construction which included: Occupational Standards, Unit Specification, Learning Materials development, Assessment Instrument, Marking Guidelines and Quality Editing. Kumi-Boateng is the first UMaT-trained Professor with proven strategic leadership qualities, unblemished ethical character and possess a clear vision for aligning institutional growth with the University’s Strategic Plan, demonstrating exceptional organisational and interpersonal skills as a collaborative team player.

He is currently the youngest full professor by rank at UMaT and has been Dean of Planning and Quality Assurance, Dean of Students, a Vice Dean of Students, Vice Dean of International Programmes, Head of 3 Academic Departments (Geomatic, Mathematics and Computer Science and Engineering), Senior Hall Tutor, Examinations Officer, Training Coordinator and member of over 200 ad-hoc committees in the University within a period of 19 years.

His research and consultancy interest are in the areas of Project Management, Resettlement Action Plan, Environmental Management, Compensation and Cadastral Surveying, Drone Surveys, Socio-economic Baseline and Impact Assessment, Land Access and Sustainable Community Development, Urban Mining (E-Waste), Informal E-Waste Stakeholder Engagement.

Prof Kumi-Boateng together with his colleagues has in total secured GH¢ 444,739,882.98 as consultancies/grants since his appointment in 2007 reflecting his credibility with industry and government alike.

He is a Distinguished Fellow of Institute of Project Management Professionals, Ghana, a Fellow of Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS), a Fellow of the West African Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (WAIMM), a member of the International Association of Engineers (IAENG), Canadian Institute of Geomatics (CIG), African Association of Remote Sensing of the Environment (AARSE), American Society of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS), Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana (LiSAG), Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) and Ghana Geospatial Society (GGS).

Kumi Boateng’s leadership qualities extend beyond academia, and he has a verifiable capacity for fundraising and is a prudent manager of resources to drive research and development.

He has had direct working relation with the following institutions: Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology; Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, GIZ, Anglogold Ashanti (Obuasi & Iduapriem Mines); Atlantic Lithium Ltd, Fairphones, Pure Earth, World Resources Forum Association, Oeko Institute, SRI, among others.

About UMaT

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, is a leading public university in Ghana specializing in mining, engineering, and related disciplines.

The University is committed to excellence in teaching, research, and service, and plays a pivotal role in supporting the extractive and technology sectors in Ghana and beyond.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.