GPL 2026/27: Samartex secure 3-1 victory over Karela in season opener

Audio By Carbonatix
FC Samartex 1996 made a winning start to the new Ghana Premier League season with a 3–1 victory over Karela United at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.
Edwin gave the Timber Giants the lead in the 39th minute before Afful doubled their advantage shortly after the restart.
Sowah added a third in the 69th minute to put Samartex firmly in control, while Karela United scored a consolation from the penalty spot in the 84th minute.
The result gives Samartex all three points from the opening game of the campaign which lifts them up to third on the table.
Samartex will next travel to face Aduana, while Karela United will host Bechem United in their next league fixture.
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