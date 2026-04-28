Ghana faces looming water crisis as pollution threatens potable supply—Former GWL MD

Former Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited, Dr. Clifford Braimah, has cautioned that Ghana could face a serious shortage of potable water if pollution of water bodies is not urgently addressed.

Speaking in an interview on April 28, the former managing director highlighted the growing presence of heavy metals in the country’s water sources, warning that the situation poses a significant long-term threat to national water security.

Dr Braimah noted that although illegal mining, widely known as “galamsey,” is frequently cited as the primary cause of water pollution, it is only part of a much broader problem.

He explained that a range of everyday human activities are equally contributing to the contamination of water bodies, stressing that the cumulative impact could be severe if authorities fail to enforce stricter environmental regulations.

“It is not far-fetched that we may face a serious water crisis,” he stated, adding that some of the harmful heavy metals detected in water sources cannot be directly linked to galamsey operations.

He pointed out that improper disposal of waste by artisans such as mechanics and electricians is a major concern, as hazardous materials are often left in open spaces where they are washed into water systems during rainfall.

Dr. Braimah, therefore, underscored the need for urgent action, particularly the protection and restoration of water catchment areas, alongside stronger enforcement of environmental management practices to safeguard the country’s water resources.

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