The Design and Technology Institute breaks ground on $28m multi-skills campus at Berekuso

The Design and Technology Institute (DTI) has broken ground for a $28 million, 11-acre multi-skills campus at Berekuso in the Eastern region, marking a major milestone in the institute’s drive to expand technical and vocational education and workforce development in Ghana and across Africa.

Founder and President of DTI, Constance Swaniker, described the groundbreaking ceremony held on March 31 as more than symbolic, noting that the expansion directly addresses the widening skills gap confronting industry.

In a social media post, she reflected on the institute’s journey over the past decade and its growing influence in workforce development.

“We broke ground on DTI's $28 million, 11-acre multi-skills campus—and it was not just a photo opportunity. It was a direct response to the skills gap I witnessed firsthand on the floor of Accents & Art: young people eager to work, industry desperate for certified hands,” she stated.

A decade of growth

Since its establishment in 2016, the institute has expanded from an initial cohort of nine learners into a major technical training hub impacting thousands of young people across Ghana.

According to Ms Swaniker, the institute has trained more than 48,000 young people in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Precision Quality programmes, while over 81,000 individuals have transitioned into employment or meaningful work opportunities.

She noted that strong academic performance and growing female participation reflect the institute’s commitment to inclusive skills development.

“What began with nine learners in 2016 has grown into a movement,” she said, adding that the surge in applications each year underscores the urgent need to expand training infrastructure.

A campus designed for industry needs

The new Berekuso Multi-Skills Campus is designed as a practical training environment where classroom learning is closely integrated with hands-on industrial experience.

When fully completed across four phases, the campus is expected to train up to 3,500 learners annually and operate as a Pan-African Centre of Excellence for workforce development and technical training.

Phase One of the construction is being supported by a €3 million grant from the African Union Development Agency through the Skills Initiative for Africa, funded by KfW.

The first phase will feature a 160-booth welding and fabrication centre—expected to be the largest of its kind in Ghana—alongside advanced non-destructive testing laboratories, academic buildings, an amphitheatre and a student centre.

New programmes such as Industrial Plumbing, Industrial Electrical, Cleaning Sciences and Agri-Mechanisation are also being introduced to complement existing courses.

Ms Swaniker emphasised that the expansion is not only about infrastructure but also about preparing a skilled workforce capable of supporting Africa’s industrial future.

“The future of Africa will not be defined by potential. It will be defined by what we build today,” she noted.

About the Design and Technology Institute

Founded in 2016, the Design and Technology Institute is one of Ghana’s leading private Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions, created to bridge the gap between academic training and industry needs.

The institute was established by Ms Swaniker, an entrepreneur and educator who also founded Accents & Art Ltd, after recognising the growing demand for skilled artisans within Ghana’s industrial sector.

DTI operates a unique “production school” model that combines theoretical learning with hands-on training on real industry projects, helping learners transition directly into employment.

The institute collaborates with industry partners, government agencies and international organisations to strengthen Ghana’s TVET ecosystem and improve employability among young people.

A vision for Africa’s workforce

The Berekuso project is expected to significantly expand access to industry-aligned technical education and create new opportunities for young people across the continent.

Expressing gratitude to stakeholders and technical partners supporting the initiative, Ms Swaniker underscored the broader continental ambition behind the project.

“My deepest gratitude goes to every stakeholder and technical partner who has walked this journey with us so far,” she said.

With the first cohort expected to enrol in the 2028/2029 academic year, the new campus represents a strategic step toward strengthening Africa’s skilled workforce and positioning Ghana as a regional leader in modern technical education.

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