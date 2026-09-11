GOIL, Star Oil price war rages on, but chiefs keep friendship alive

The battle for customers between GOIL and Star Oil is intensifying, but the rivalry has not stopped the two companies' chief executives from maintaining a cordial relationship.

GOIL Chief Executive Officer Edward Bawa says the competition between the two oil marketing companies remains strictly business, despite the aggressive fight for market share and customers.

The two companies have been competing fiercely on fuel prices, with motorists increasingly weighing their pump prices when choosing where to buy fuel.

But Mr Bawa insists the rivalry has not become personal.

“Our relationship has been businesslike. They are competitors like us. They want to do well. All of us are scrambling for the same market, and we are using the strategies that we all find fit to be able to get that customer,” he said.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express Business Edition on Thursday, Mr Bawa said GOIL remains ready for the challenge from Star Oil.

“I wish my brother [Philip Kwame Tieku] the best of luck, but GOIL will be a tough nut to crack,” he said.

Despite their positions at the helm of competing companies, Mr Bawa disclosed that he has never met Mr Tieku personally.

The relationship, he said, has instead been maintained through social media.

“Surprisingly, we have never met, but at least we have a social media relationship, and that’s well,” he said.

Mr Bawa said he was particularly touched when the Star Oil CEO wished him a happy birthday.

“And to be very frank, I was touched when he wished me a happy birthday on my birthday. I mean, that shows maturity,” he said.

For him, the gesture proves that intense competition in business does not have to destroy personal relationships.

“That irrespective of the fact that we are combatants in the business world, on a personal level we can still be friends. So there’s a healthy relationship. It’s a very healthy one,” he said.

The comments come as GOIL and Star Oil continue to battle for a larger share of Ghana’s fuel market, with pricing emerging as a key point of competition.

While the two companies remain fierce rivals at the pumps, Mr Bawa says the contest has not prevented respect and friendship between their leaders.

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