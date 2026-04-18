Real Sociedad win Copa del Rey with shootout win over Atletico

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad overcame Atletico Madrid on penalties to seal a fourth Copa del Rey triumph.

Atletico twice came from behind to send the tie to extra time, then penalties - but Unai Marrero saved two spot-kicks in a tense shootout to secure his side a first title since 2020.

Sociedad had stunned Diego Simeone's side when they netted the fastest-ever goal in a Copa del Rey final, Ander Barrenetxea heading Goncalo Guedes' cross into the corner after just 14 seconds.

That was cancelled out by a low slotted strike from Ademola Lookman on 18 minutes but Mikel Oyarzabal restored the Basque side's lead from the spot in first-half stoppage time after goalkeeper Juan Musso caught Guedes as he went to punch the ball away.

But Atletico carried much of the goal threat in the second half and were rewarded for their efforts when Julian Alvarez fired a stunning strike from the edge of the penalty box into the top corner.

Neither side could find a winner in a weary period of extra time but Sociedad held their nerve in the shootout, sealing the trophy when Pablo Marin's emphatic penalty slammed into the roof of the net.

For Atletico Madrid, who are fourth in La Liga and 22 points off leaders Barcelona, attention shifts to the Champions League where they will face Arsenal in the semi-final, with the first leg on 29 April.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.