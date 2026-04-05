Ghana-born midfielder Seidu realises ‘dream’ with Atlético Madrid debut

Ghana-born midfielder Taufik Seidu made his La Liga debut for Atlético Madrid after coming off the bench in their 2-1 defeat to FC Barcelona.

The 18-year-old, who is eligible to represent Ghana but has featured for Spain’s under-17 side and other Spanish youth sides, described the moment as a dream come true.

Speaking after the match, Seidu expressed his excitement about stepping onto the pitch for the Spanish giants.

“It’s an incredible feeling. The atmosphere from the fans was amazing. It’s a pity we didn’t get the three points, but we have to keep focusing because special things are coming. When I was young, I used to dream of playing for big teams like Atlético Madrid. Today I’m fulfilling that dream,” he said.

Seidu was born in Ghana but moved to Spain with his family at the age of five. The promising midfielder has risen through the youth ranks in Spain and has previously captained the Spanish U-17 side while representing the country at several youth levels.

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