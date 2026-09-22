Verify before you apply — Best Education Services CEO warns study-abroad applicants

The Chief Executive Officer of Best Education Services Limited, Ishmael Muslim, has cautioned Ghanaian students seeking higher education in Canada against relying solely on random online searches when selecting universities.

He warned that some institutions found online may not be accredited to admit international students from Ghana.

Mr Muslim made the call at a Study in Canada Fair held in Accra on Monday, September 21, 2026. The fair brought together representatives of 20 accredited Canadian universities and prospective Ghanaian students.

The event was designed to give applicants direct access to university officials for information on admissions, scholarships, funding, internships and other aspects of studying in Canada.

Mr Muslim said the growing reliance on online applications could expose prospective students to fraudulent operators and institutions if applicants fail to properly verify their choices.

“Not every university or college in Canada is accredited to recruit or grant admissions to international students or to Ghanaian students,” he said.

He said the fair was intended to bridge the information gap that can arise when students make decisions based solely on information found online.

“A lot of times when Ghanaians choose a university to go to, it's just an online search they've done. They just go online and read and then choose,” Mr Muslim said.

According to him, direct engagement with university representatives gives applicants an opportunity to obtain information that may not be readily available on institutional websites, including the strength of particular programmes, internship opportunities, part-time work prospects and the general learning environment.

He urged students to treat studying abroad as a serious process and to seek guidance from recognised professionals rather than dealing with individuals whose credentials and affiliations cannot be verified.

“Study abroad has been with mankind, and it's never going to go away. People will always have the need to travel to study abroad, but we are saying that do it the right way,” he said.

Mr Muslim also cautioned that gaining admission to a foreign university does not automatically guarantee the issuance of a student visa.

“Don't think that I can just go online and apply and get my admission, and by virtue of getting admission and paying my fees, automatically I'm going to get a visa. It doesn't work that way,” he warned.

The Study in Canada Fair also provided students with information on scholarship opportunities.

A representative of Niagara College said the institution was offering a $4,000 scholarship to every eligible student from Ghana.

“We are also offering a $ 4,000 scholarship for every single student from Ghana. So please take advantage of those,” the representative said.

The college also highlighted more than 100 programmes across fields including business, hospitality, healthcare, engineering, media and community services.

Students welcome direct engagement

For students, the opportunity to speak directly with university officials provided access to information beyond what they could find through online searches.

One prospective applicant described the experience as valuable, saying, “I've gotten deeper knowledge and I'm grateful that I took this chance to come over here.”

The applicant encouraged others interested in studying in Canada to take advantage of similar engagements, describing the fair as “worth it” for anyone considering Canadian universities.

Another applicant expressed confidence that the information received would help make the application process smoother.

“From all the schools I've gone to, I expect that registration and the application, everything will go well, smoothly, as they said,” the applicant said.

Best Education Services said its support extends beyond helping students secure admission.

Mr Muslim said the company assists prospective students with programme selection, financing, visa applications and accommodation, while also connecting them with Ghanaians already studying at their destination institutions.

He said the objective was to ensure that students not only gain admission and secure visas but are also adequately prepared to succeed academically and socially after arriving abroad.

“We believe that once you start working, we become family, and our shared objective is for you to succeed at the end of the day,” he said.

He said students who missed the fair could still visit the company's office at Firestone Medina in Accra for guidance on admissions, financing and visa applications.

The fair forms part of efforts by Best Education Services and international institutions to provide prospective students with verified information as demand for overseas education continues to grow among Ghanaians.

It also comes amid rising concern over study-abroad fraud, with applicants sometimes losing money to unverified agents and institutions that cannot admit international students.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.