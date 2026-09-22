Absa Bank supports Girlcode Ghana Hackathon to expand opportunities for young women in digital economy

Justice Amegashie, Chief Information and Enablement Officer at Absa Bank Ghana Ltd

Absa Bank Ghana Limited has reinforced its commitment to advancing young women in the digital economy through its support of the 2026 GirlCode Ghana Hackathon, providing participants with opportunities to develop practical digital skills, apply technology to real-world challenges and explore pathways into careers in technology and innovation.

Held in Accra, the hackathon formed part of the broader GirlCode Pan-African Hackathon initiative, which seeks to equip young women with practical skills, mentorship and opportunities to participate in Africa's growing digital economy.

The two-day programme brought together young women from diverse backgrounds to collaborate in teams, identify challenges and develop innovative solutions under the guidance of mentors and industry professionals.

Speaking at the event, Justice Amegashie, Chief Information and Enablement Officer at Absa Bank Ghana Ltd, encouraged participants to focus on developing solutions that address real challenges within their communities and across the continent.

“Artificial intelligence is lowering barriers that once limited who could build, innovate and solve complex problems. The opportunity now is to ensure that more young women have the skills, confidence and access to help shape that future. Africa's digital transformation will be stronger when the people building it reflect the diversity, talent and perspectives of our continent,” he said.

Anita Twum-Ampofo, Head of Technology and Service Management at Absa Bank Ghana LTD, highlighted the importance of creating opportunities that enable more young women to realise their potential in technology and innovation.

“What we must build is the ecosystem that allows this potential to flourish. This is what Absa seeks to achieve through its support for the GirlCode Hackathon: when women are empowered with knowledge, technology, mentorship, and opportunity, extraordinary things happen. They do not merely participate in innovation; they redefine it,” she said.

Beyond coding and technical development, participants gained practical experience in teamwork, problem-solving, pitching and entrepreneurial thinking, equipping them with skills that are increasingly important in the modern workplace.

Absa's support for the hackathon reflects its commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators and expanding access to opportunities that enable more young people, particularly women, to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.