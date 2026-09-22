NPC Ghana names Theophilus Sampah to lead Black Challenge media for Mexico 2026

The National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC Ghana) has appointed Theophilus Sampah as the official Media Officer of the Black Challenge for Ghana’s participation in the 2026 World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) World Cup in Mexico.

The appointment comes ahead of national camp preparations and places Sampah in charge of media accreditation coordination, team press operations, official communications and all related media protocols before, during and after the tournament.

WAFF has confirmed that the World Cup will take place in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico, from 13–22 November 2026, bringing together 24 national teams to compete for the world title.

Sampah, a Ghana Broadcasting Corporation media professional, already serves as Media and Administrative Officer of the Ghana Amputee Football Association. GBC reported his appointment by NPC Ghana to that role in May 2025.

He will liaise with tournament organisers on media accreditation requirements and provide the link between team management and journalists seeking official information.

Team press activities and communications will fall within his remit from the build-up to post-tournament media engagements.

Ghana has named a 20-player provisional squad comprising three goalkeepers and 17 outfield players drawn from clubs and programmes in Ghana and Türkiye. Announced in the committee’s release of 21 September, the selection is for national camp preparations, with the final World Cup squad still to be determined.

The Black Challenge approach Mexico with a record of continental success.

They won the African amputee football title in Tanzania in 2021, defeating Liberia 3–2, and claimed gold at the inaugural African Para Games in Accra in 2023 after beating Morocco 2–1.

Ghana retained the African title in Cairo in 2024 with another 2–1 victory over Morocco.

That campaign also secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, where the team will seek to build on its achievements against opponents from across the world.

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