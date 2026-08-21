Power outages could drive up cost of digital services — NITA

The National Information Technology Agency (NITA) has warned that persistent power outages could increase the cost of internet and other digital services as operators spend more to keep critical infrastructure running.

NITA says frequent and unexpected interruptions to electricity supply are putting additional pressure on data centres and other digital infrastructure, forcing operators to invest in multiple layers of backup systems.

Speaking on the fourth and final day of National ICT Week 2026, NITA Board Chairperson Estelle Akofio-Sowah said the impact of the outages could ultimately affect the affordability of digital services.

“Just this morning we had a fairly major power outage across the country, and that again affects critical infrastructure like data centres where we're hosting our equipment and our information, our data,” she said.

She explained that service providers and infrastructure operators require extensive redundancy to ensure that critical systems remain operational whenever the national power supply is disrupted.

“You have to have layers and layers of redundancy. All of that puts pressure on affordability and the access that we're all aspiring to, that every Ghanaian should have affordable access.”

Her comments come amid growing calls from consumers for cheaper data and improved access to affordable digital connectivity.

NITA also disclosed that more than 8,000 fibre cuts have been recorded so far this year, further increasing the cost of maintaining and repairing telecommunications infrastructure.

The agency identified vandalism as one of the factors contributing to the damage to fibre infrastructure.

Meanwhile, stakeholders at National ICT Week highlighted the growing economic potential of Ghana's gaming and Esports industry.

Vice President of the Esports Association Ghana, Maximus Ametorgoh, said that about US$121 million was spent in Ghana in 2025 on video game downloads and subscriptions.

“Last year, 121 million dollars were spent on video game downloads and subscriptions in Ghana. That's a growing sector,” he said.

Mr Ametorgoh said the growth of the industry presents opportunities for young people to generate income through the creation and sale of digital products and virtual items.

“You can make a lot of money, and I think that is the next generation when it comes to entertainment.”

Stakeholders are consequently urging Ghanaians to move beyond consuming emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, and develop the skills to become creators, developers and innovators.

National ICT Week 2026 ended on August 20, with stakeholders calling for greater investment in reliable electricity and digital infrastructure.

They also urged increased support for emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, gaming and Esports, arguing that reliable power and connectivity will be critical if Ghana is to fully harness the opportunities of the digital economy.

For NITA, however, the reliability and affordability of digital services will remain closely linked to the resilience of the infrastructure supporting them.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.