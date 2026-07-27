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Economy can’t be performing well if government is borrowing to pay salaries – Gideon Boako

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  27 July 2026 12:42pm
Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Gideon Boako
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The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Finance Committee and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako, has questioned the government's claims of strong economic performance, arguing that an economy cannot be described as healthy if it continues to borrow to finance recurrent expenditure such as public sector salaries and the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

According to him, the government's reliance on borrowing to meet basic obligations raises concerns about the sustainability of the country's public finances despite official claims of macroeconomic improvement.

Dr Boako maintained that a genuinely strong economy should be capable of generating sufficient domestic revenue to finance key government programmes without resorting to borrowing for routine expenditure.

He said while the government continues to project confidence in the economy, the realities reflected in its financing decisions tell a different story and expose underlying fiscal weaknesses.

Speaking during a discussion on the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review on Peace FM, Dr Boako said the government's actions were inconsistent with its claims of economic recovery.

“An economy described as doing well should not be borrowing to pay salaries and fund Free SHS as we are seeing under this government,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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