Pope Leo calls for global leaders to choose peace in his first Easter Mass

Audio By Carbonatix
Thousands of worshippers flocked to St Peter's Square on Sunday to hear Pope Leo XIV deliver his first Easter Mass address as pontiff.
Framed by white roses on the central balcony of the Vatican's basilica, the pope called on "those who have the power to unleash wars" to choose peace.
"On this day of celebration, let us abandon every desire for conflict, domination and power, and implore the Lord to grant his peace to a world ravaged by wars," he said.
The first US-born pope has become a vocal critic of the Iran war, and has used recent public addresses to denounce global conflicts and urge de-escalation.
Pope Leo waved to the crowd gathered in the square below before delivering his "Urbi et Orbi" blessing - Latin for "to the city and the world".
St Peter's Square was decorated with bright spring blooms, with rows of daffodils and thousands of purple, red and white flowers arranged for the Easter Mass.
"We are growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent, indifferent to the deaths of thousands of people," the pope said in his address.
"Let those who have weapons lay them down. Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace."
In a break with recent tradition, Leo did not explicitly name any country or conflict in his message.
He paid tribute to his predecessor, Pope Francis, who gave his final address on Easter Sunday last year hours before his death.
Referring to the Easter story of Christ's resurrection, three days after he was nailed to the cross, he said Jesus had been "entirely nonviolent" in the face of suffering.
For Christians, Easter is the most important date in the liturgical calendar, marking the resurrection of Christ - a central tenet of the faith.
As bells rang out across the Vatican and the crowd applauded, Leo concluded his blessing by offering Easter greetings in several languages, including Latin, Arabic and Chinese.
The pope also announced that he would return to the basilica on 11 April to lead a prayer vigil for peace.
Leo has repeatedly denounced ongoing global conflicts in recent weeks, using a series of Holy Week addresses to warn against what he has described as a growing indifference to war and suffering.
In his sermon during Saturday night's Easter vigil, the pontiff urged believers not to feel numbed by the scale of global conflicts but to work actively for reconciliation.
He made a rare direct appeal to Donald Trump on Tuesday, urging the US President to find an "off-ramp" to end the conflict with Iran.
Latest Stories
-
Nigeria launches manhunt after abductions by bandits in northwest Zamfara
46 minutes
-
Kenya fuel executives resign as state probes supply chain irregularities
57 minutes
-
Senegal bans ministers from foreign travel as oil price rise bites
1 hour
-
Nigerian army rescues 31 hostages after church attack
1 hour
-
Spain’s huge pork industry seeks salvation from swine fever threat
1 hour
-
Trump declares victory after rescue but threats to US operation in Iran still loom
2 hours
-
US Secret Service investigates reports of gunfire near White House
2 hours
-
Current account stability to mitigate pressure on cedi; currency to end year at GH¢11.40 to a dollar
2 hours
-
Oil back above $110 after expletive-laden Trump threat to Iran
2 hours
-
T-bills auction: Government records 32% undersubscription; interest rates rise again
2 hours
-
Economy to remain relatively insulated from fallout of US–Iran conflict – Fitch Solutions
2 hours
-
Leeds draw Chelsea, Man City face Southampton in FA Cup semis
4 hours
-
Messi and Suarez score as Inter Miami draw at new stadium
4 hours
-
Liverpool ‘gave up’ in FA Cup exit – Van Dijk
4 hours
-
Pep’s asistant Lijnders hints at Man City departure for Silva
4 hours