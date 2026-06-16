GFA President and Ambassador Smith meet top police command in Providence ahead of Ghana’s World Cup opener

As preparations intensify for Ghana's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, and Ghana's Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, met with the Police Command in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Providence police team included Colonel Oscar Perez, Commander Timothy O'Hara, Major Roger Aspinall, Captain Matthew Jennette, Sergeant Brian Murphy, and Officer Mabel Addai, of Ghanaian origin.

The meeting formed part of efforts to strengthen collaboration between Ghana's delegation and local authorities as the Black Stars settle into their World Cup base camp in Rhode Island.

Welcoming the delegation, Colonel Oscar Perez said, "this is a historical moment for your team, but it's definitely also a historical moment for us as members of the law enforcement department. We just wanted to make sure you feel that we are very happy you're here and that we're giving you the resources that you need. Anything you need, we're here," he added.

The officials highlighted the department's commitment to ensuring a safe, welcoming, and memorable experience for the players, technical team, officials, and supporters throughout their stay in Rhode Island.

Responding on behalf of the Ghana Football Association, President Simeon-Okraku expressed appreciation for the warm reception and support Ghana has received since arriving in the state.

"The police officers have been at their best, and so far everything has been fantastic, and I pray that our stay here will be one that we'll forever remember."

The GFA President also commended the professionalism and hospitality shown by local authorities, noting that the support received has helped the team settle comfortably ahead of the tournament.

Ambassador Victor Emmanuel Smith, who has played a key role in coordinating Ghana's World Cup engagements in the United States, also thanked the Providence Police Department for its cooperation and support.

He thanked the officials on behalf of the team and applauded them for their support.

"We started visiting this place about six months ago, and from the very first day, your team has been fantastic,” he exclaimed.

Addressing concerns often associated with large sporting events, the Ambassador reassured local authorities about the conduct of Ghanaian supporters expected to travel from across the United States and beyond to cheer on the Black Stars.

He assured the police that Ghanaians are trouble-free and will not cause problems during the season. "Ghanaians simply support their team. We sing, we chant—you will see it in the stadium; we don’t get wasted, and we don't cause trouble.”

The visit also featured an exchange of gifts as a symbol of friendship and goodwill. Members of the Providence Police Department presented commemorative items to the Ghanaian delegation, while the Black Stars reciprocated with signed memorabilia, including an autographed national team jersey bearing the signatures of all the players.

The meeting underscored the strong partnership that has developed between Ghana's World Cup delegation and Rhode Island authorities in the lead-up to the global tournament. It also highlighted the important role of community engagement, security cooperation, and cultural exchange in ensuring a successful World Cup experience for players and supporters alike.

As the Black Stars prepare to begin their campaign on football's biggest stage, Ghana's delegation continues to enjoy overwhelming support from local authorities and residents in Rhode Island, further reinforcing the state's reputation as a welcoming home away from home for the team.

The meeting concluded with mutual expressions of goodwill and best wishes, with Providence Police officials pledging their continued support and the Ghanaian delegation expressing confidence that the tournament would strengthen the bonds of friendship between Ghana and Rhode Island for years to come.

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