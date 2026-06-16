Mfantsiman Old Girls’ Association to hold nationwide health walk on June 27

The Mfantsiman Old Girls' Association (MOGA) has announced plans to hold its annual National Health Walk on Saturday, June 27, 2026, as part of efforts to promote preventive healthcare, wellness and community engagement among its members.

Dubbed the "Reloaded Edition", this year's event will be held under the theme, "Purple Steps, Healthy Hearts, One MOGA 2.0."

According to the National Executive Committee of the association, the health walk will take place simultaneously across several locations in Ghana and abroad, reflecting the growing reach of the MOGA network and its focus on women's health and wellbeing.

Participating chapters in Ghana include Accra, Takoradi, Tarkwa, Winneba/Swedru, Cape Coast, Koforidua and Kumasi, while members in the United Kingdom and the United States will also take part in activities organised by their respective chapters.

In Accra, participants will gather at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. Other venues include Jackson's Park in Koforidua, the KNUST Wellness Centre in Kumasi, Agona Swedru Government Hospital in Agona Swedru, Mfantsipim School Junction in Cape Coast, Takoradi Technical University Park in Takoradi and the T&A Stadium in Tarkwa.

A key feature of the event will be free health screening services available at all participating locations. The screenings will cover eye examinations, blood pressure checks, blood glucose testing and body mass index (BMI) assessments.

Organisers say healthcare professionals will also be on hand to engage participants on health and wellness issues as part of efforts to encourage preventive healthcare practices.

This year's edition will feature additional activities, including inter-house games competitions with prizes for winners. A children's play area known as the "MOGALET Corner" has also been introduced to provide recreational activities for children while allowing parents to participate in the event.

Participants are also expected to enjoy musical performances and entertainment from a brass band and disc jockeys throughout the programme.

The Accra event is expected to attract a number of prominent personalities, including media personality Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, academic and author Robert Ebo Hinson, and media personality Gifty Anti, who is also a member of the association.

Several old students' associations have also been invited to participate. They include alumni groups from Adisadel College, Mfantsipim School, Wesley Girls' High School, St. Augustine's College, Holy Child School, Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School, Ghana National College, Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, Accra Academy, St. Mary's Senior High School and Aburi Girls' Senior High School.

Speaking ahead of the event, MOGA President Henrietta Opokua Amissah said the health walk seeks to strengthen a culture of wellness while fostering unity among members of the association.

She described this year's event as an expanded edition aimed at deepening connections among members across the association's local and international chapters.

The event is being supported by a number of organisations, including TWISCO, Blue Skies, Voltic, Fan Milk Ghana, Shades of Sam, St Michael's Hospital and Qualicare.

MOGA is the official alumni association of Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School and supports initiatives focused on health, education, professional development and community impact.

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