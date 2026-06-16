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Nothing stops OSP from pursuing Ghana case despite Ofori-Atta’s permanent residency request – Tuah-Yeboah

Source: MyJoyOnline.com  
  16 June 2026 4:08pm
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Former Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has stated that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in Ghana remains fully entitled to continue its criminal processes, despite a United States immigration court decision involving former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, June 16, he explained that the U.S. ruling granting Ofori-Atta permanent residency does not prevent Ghanaian authorities from pursuing any ongoing investigations or prosecutions.

According to him, the principle of due process must guide all legal proceedings, but it does not create a legal barrier to domestic action by Ghanaian institutions.

“The OSP in Ghana has already indicated they also have this pending matter in Ghana. And so nothing is stopping the OSP in Ghana from pursuing whatever prosecution they want to prosecute,” he stated.

The former Deputy Attorney General further emphasised that the U.S. court decision should be respected as a judicial outcome, but said it does not override Ghana’s sovereign legal processes.

His comments come amid ongoing public debate over the implications of the U.S. immigration ruling on domestic investigations involving the former Finance Minister.

Read also: We’re not involved in Ofori-Atta immigration court processes — OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has previously maintained that the U.S. immigration decision does not amount to a vindication of criminal allegations in Ghana, insisting that immigration proceedings are separate from domestic criminal matters.

It explained that the extradition request submitted by Ghanaian authorities was not before the US immigration court and therefore could not have been the basis for any determination regarding the validity or otherwise of the charges pending against the former minister.

“The credibility or otherwise of the criminal charges against Mr. Ofori-Atta would be determined by the courts in Ghana, who have jurisdiction to determine his guilt or innocence,” the Office stressed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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