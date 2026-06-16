Accra Institute of Technology matriculates students for 2025/2026 academic year

The Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) has officially welcomed 586 newly admitted students into its academic community at a colourful matriculation ceremony held on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at the university’s Knowledge City Campus-Kokomlemle in Accra.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the lives of the new students as they formally became members of the AIT scholarly community, joining a university renowned for excellence in technology-driven education, innovation, research, and professional development.

The matriculating class comprises students pursuing programmes in Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Science, Business Administration, Occupational Health and Safety Management, Project Management, and doctoral studies.

Addressing the matriculating class, the President of AIT, Professor Clement K. Dzidonu, congratulated the students on their admission and challenged them to embrace what he termed "The Age of the Sovereign Learner."

He emphasised that the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, automation, and digital transformation demands graduates who are capable of independent thinking, continuous learning, innovation, and responsible leadership.

Professor Dzidonu noted that universities exist not merely to award degrees but to develop capable human beings who can think critically, solve problems creatively, adapt to changing circumstances, and contribute meaningfully to society. He reiterated AIT's commitment to producing graduates who are technically competent, ethically grounded, intellectually curious, and globally competitive.

Speaking on the theme, "Preparing the Sovereign Learner for a World of Opportunity, Possibility and Difference," the President encouraged students to adopt the Opportunity–Possibility–Difference (OPD) Perspective by recognising opportunities, exploring possibilities, and creating meaningful differences in their lives and communities. He urged them to see beyond examinations and certificates and focus on building capability, character, and courage.

Professor Dzidonu further challenged the students to make the most of the opportunities available to them at AIT by attending lectures consistently, acting ethically, managing their time wisely, and committing themselves to lifelong learning. He reminded them that success at the university would depend not only on the resources and support systems provided by AIT but also on their personal commitment to excellence and self-development.

On behalf of the newly admitted students, Mr Samuel Peace Kamara delivered the matriculants' acceptance speech, expressing gratitude to the university's leadership, faculty, and staff for the warm reception extended to the new students. He pledged, on behalf of his colleagues, that they would uphold the values of the university, work diligently in their studies, and strive to become responsible professionals capable of making meaningful contributions to society.

The ceremony concluded with a formal declaration admitting the students into membership of the university community and a call on them to embrace the opportunities before them, pursue excellence, and contribute positively to national and global development.

Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) [www.ait.edu.gh], ranked the top private university in Ghana by the Ghana Tertiary Awards, is an independent technology-focused university committed to academic excellence and cutting-edge scientific and industrial research and R&D work. The University, for the 4th Year running, won the 2-18 Best Technology University in Ghana Award, instituted and awarded by the Ghana Tertiary Awards. This came on the heels of the Best in Technology-Focused University in Ghana Award by Global Business Insight of the United Kingdom.

AIT is accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to offer both campus-based and Open University undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

AIT is affiliated with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the campus-based undergraduate programmes in engineering, computer science/IT, and business administration and the Open University of Malaysia for the Open University undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the Master's and PhD level.

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