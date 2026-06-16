Ghana, Burkina Faso launch fresh push to reaffirm shared border

Ghana and Burkina Faso have begun a week-long series of bilateral engagements to reaffirm and jointly manage their shared land boundary, a move expected to deepen cooperation and strengthen regional integration.

The meetings, which started in Pô, Burkina Faso, with a session of the Joint Land Boundary Technical Committee, will culminate in the signing of key documents and the relaunch of the Joint Ghana–Burkina Faso Land Boundary Reaffirmation Exercise at Dakola on June 22, 2026.

The engagements follow three framework agreements and memoranda of understanding signed by the foreign ministers of both countries in February this year to facilitate the joint management of their shared boundary.

Activities lined up for the week include a review of the roadmap and modalities for boundary reaffirmation, consultations involving border regions from both countries, the inauguration of the Joint Ghana–Burkina Faso Land Boundary Technical Committee, and the official relaunch of the boundary reaffirmation exercise.

Speaking at the opening session in Pô, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Anthony Ntem, described the engagements as a major milestone in the longstanding relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

According to him, the exercise goes beyond the technical and legal aspects of boundary management and reflects a shared commitment to peaceful coexistence, cooperation and development.

He said the process demonstrates both countries' determination to transform their common boundary “from a line of separation into a bridge of cooperation, development and regional integration.”

Major General Ntem noted that one of the key outcomes expected from the discussions is the development of a comprehensive roadmap to guide the reaffirmation process.

“The roadmap would serve as a strategic blueprint for future engagements by defining the scope of work, identifying resource requirements, establishing timelines and providing mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating progress,” he said.

He urged participants to bring their expertise and experience to bear on the deliberations to ensure the roadmap is practical and responsive to realities on the ground.

Permanent Secretary of Burkina Faso’s National Boundary Secretariat, Fidele Gouem, also highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between the peoples of Ghana and Burkina Faso.

He stressed the need to preserve that shared heritage through trust, mutual understanding and cooperation, while commending the boundary institutions and political leaders of both countries for their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

The June 22 relaunch ceremony is expected to attract ministers responsible for territorial administration and lands from both countries, ambassadors, regional ministers, traditional leaders and officials from the respective boundary institutions.

Officials say the relaunch will signal renewed political commitment to the boundary reaffirmation process and further strengthen the peaceful management of the Ghana–Burkina Faso border for the benefit of communities on both sides.

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