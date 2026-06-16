GoldBod, Armed Forces and Forestry Commission launch national land reclamation project

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has partnered with the Ghana Armed Forces and the Forestry Commission to launch a national land reclamation project aimed at restoring degraded lands across the country, with the initiative beginning in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.
The first phase of the project will focus on the reclamation of 50 hectares of land within the forest reserve, which has been affected by illegal mining and other environmentally harmful activities.
The collaboration forms part of broader efforts to rehabilitate damaged ecosystems and promote sustainable land management.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to environmental restoration through its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) mandate and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
He noted that the project reflects GoldBod’s determination to support responsible mining practices while helping to restore degraded landscapes.
The Deputy Minister for Defence, Mr Ernest Brogya Genfi, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Dr Hugh Brown, also underscored the importance of reclaiming degraded lands and safeguarding Ghana’s forest resources.
They stressed that protecting the country’s ecosystems is essential for environmental sustainability and the well-being of future generations.
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