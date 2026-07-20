Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah ranked among top 10 performing MPs in June poll

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has been ranked among the top 10 performing legislators in the June 2026 performance ratings conducted by Global InfoAnalytics.

Mr Assafuah placed ninth among MPs from 83 constituencies surveyed, recording an 85 per cent approval rating under the “Excellent/Very Good/Good” category.

He was listed alongside legislators from constituencies including Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Tolon, Tain, Navrongo Central, Offinso North, Kpando and Tano North, which also recorded strong ratings in the survey.

The June 2026 survey assessed constituents’ perceptions of their Members of Parliament’s performance and revealed significant variations in public approval across the country.

In Old Tafo, 85 per cent of respondents rated Mr Assafuah’s performance positively, while 12 per cent rated it as average and three per cent described it as poor or very poor.

The ranking reflects the positive assessment of the MP’s work by constituents, with Global InfoAnalytics’ survey providing insights into public perceptions of parliamentary representation, delivery and effectiveness across 83 constituencies.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.